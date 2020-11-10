A riding school set-up complete with 24 acres, extensive stabling, indoor school, modern home and log cabin…

Make the move to this 24 acre equestrian property, complete with dreamy facilities for both horses and humans located in beautiful Cumbrian countryside.

The vendors have lived at Holmescales for many years and the property is now offered for sale due to retirement.

The property is situated in the gateway to the Lake District. It can be found in the quiet village of Old Hutton which boasts a church, primary school and a public hall. The rural settlement about three miles east of the market town of Kendal.

Competition centres in the area include: Myerscough College (33 miles), Greenlands (45 miles) and Newton Rigg College (34 miles).

Willowsway Stud and Rehabilitation Centre is just a 10 minute drive away from the front door.

The show field that hosts the annual Westmorland County Show is located just over three miles away.

If you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 1B, and if you fancy hitting the local club circuit join up to Lakes Riding Club or Oxenholme branch of the Pony Club.

Your local vets will be North West Equine (six miles), who will be on hand should you need them.

Once we’re allowed to attend racecourses, make sure you enjoy racing over at Cartmel (16 miles), and if you like to hunt, head out with the Vale of Lune.

Offered for sale by Rural Scene, you can make this fantastic country home your own for £1.175m.

Let’s take a look around…

The property is set within 24 acres of land and is currently run as a riding school, offering lessons, trekking and livery. There is 12 acres of paddock grazing located to the side of the house, with a further 11 acres located across the road.

One of the main features of the yard is the indoor school, which has lighting and a viewing gallery.

There is extensive stabling, which comprises a main stable barn with eight boxes, four external stables, two timber stables and one pony isolation stable, an additional stabling block and several other boxes. There are also several store rooms and tack rooms as well as an office and reception area.

The main home is a detached three-bedroom house, with scope to utilise the unfinished wing to create further bedrooms. To the side, a raised slab patio area overlooks further lawns, which have previously been utilised as a jumping paddock. Outside you will also find a five-year-old log cabin.

At the heart of the home is this open plan kitchen/dining room with doors leading outside. There is a range of base and wall units, a central island with granite works surface and double doors to the sitting room.

