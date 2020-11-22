A sprawling countryside set-up, complete with 12 stables, outdoor arena and 56 acres…

If you’re looking for equestrian property for sale in Warwickshire, then don’t miss Hole Farm, which is a five-bedroom country home with 56 acres of land and well-established equestrian facilities.

The property is approached via a no-through lane to a private gated drive, which sweeps past the fenced paddocks for over a quarter of a mile.

The equestrian facilities include a modern barn, divided into 12 stables, tack room and feed room. There is a separate open fronted hay barn and implement store. There is also an all-weather outdoor arena and paddocks, all of which have water connected.

In total, there are 56 acres to enjoy, made up of formal lawns that wrap around the house, with paved terraces providing seating areas. To the rear of the house is a traditional walled garden.

This sprawling country residence is located just 1.5 miles from the sought-after market town of Henley-in-Arden and is on the market with Knight Frank, with a price tag of £3.2m.

This country home has been lovingly transformed by the current owners and is presented to the market for the first time in over 50 years. The house offers over 6,500sqft of accommodation.

There is an impressive reception hall, with a full height ceiling and a carved wooden staircase rising to the galleried landing. The carved stone chimney breast houses an open fire and oak floorboards complete the setting. Off the hall is a drawing room with views over the gardens and inglenook fireplace, and a traditional dining room with open fire.

Linking the front part of the house through to the original farmhouse is a kitchen/breakfast room, converted from an original barn. A well-fitted kitchen is finished with a granite work surface and centred on the four oven Aga.

Rising from the reception hall, the carved oak staircase leads up to the galleried landing to the master bedroom suite with dressing room and his and hers en-suites. Two further bedrooms sit within the front wing of the house with a Jack and Jill bathroom, with two further en-suite bedrooms in the oldest part of the house.

