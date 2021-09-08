A 14-box stable yard with land and a four-bedroom home for under £1m





A functional 14-box stable yard, complete with 6.13 acres and a four-bed detached house just outside Durham City is on the market for just a shade under the £1M bracket.

Hilltop Stables can be found just outside of Esh village on the hillside above Langley Park, with views over the surrounding Deerness Valley countryside. Durham City is 5 miles away and Newcastle and Sunderland are both 18 miles away.

Looking to hunt? Head out with the The South Durham Hunt once the season comes around.

Local equestrian centres include: Durham EC (11 miles), Holmside Hall Equestrian (8 miles) and Field House Equestrian Centre (12 miles).

Richmond Equestrian Centre is also just a short drive away (39 miles) from the front door.

If you like to show, sign up to BSPS Area 1A for a range of local showing shows in your area.

If you need a vet the experts at Durham Equine Practice are just 10 miles from the property.

Cross-country facilities are on offer at Ivesley Equestrian (3.5 miles).

Offered for sale by H&H Land & Estates, you can get your hands and hooves on this home for £950,000.

Hilltop Stables may suit a rider with a large string of competition horses or someone looking to develop an equestrian business, such as a livery yard or riding school, subject to planning constraints.

The 6.13 acres of land is split into three parcels. Two parcels of land are located to the north of the property – these slope down towards Langley Park and would be suitable for grazing. The third parcel is a paddock to the east of the property, behind the stables. This is currently used for grazing horses, the boundaries are in good condition and are a mix of dry stone wall and post and rail fencing. All parcels of land benefit from mains water supply.

The stable block is set in a U-shape with a central courtyard. The stables are split into 14 loose boxes, a feed and tack room, plus a stable yard office with a telephone line and separate toilet facilities.

A further tack room/storage area is located above the garage. The stables are connected to mains water and mains electric with interior and exterior lighting.

The home is a brick built four-bedroom detached property set across two floors.

The open plan kitchen has cream wall and base units with contrasting black granite work surfaces and a stainless steel sink in the central island.

The living room features an open fire, two windows and exposed ceiling beams. Double glass doors lead to the dining room.

