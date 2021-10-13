A beautiful farm – with 15 stables, 34 acres, two arenas and two extra homes – is on the market for the first time in 100 years





Hands up if this attractive farm, which is currently run as an equestrian centre, could be the place for you to run a new horsey enterprise?

Hilders Farm can be found on a country lane about 1.7 miles from the centre of the town of Edenbridge in Kent, which has a mainline railway station and several amenities. The farm was the home of the late Olympian and leading dressage rider Sarah Whitmore, who lived at the property for her entire life.

The neighbouring towns of Sevenoaks (10 miles away), Oxted (6 miles away ) and Royal Tunbridge Wells (14 miles away) all offer a comprehensive range of shopping and recreational amenities.

If you wish to use facilities away from home, other local equestrian centres to check out include: Ten Oaks EC (33 miles), Wellgrove Farm Equestrian (21 miles) and Honnington EC (12 miles). You can also hire out the facilities on offer at Littleton Manor EC (19 miles).

If you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 14 and Kent County Showground is 38 miles way.

Make use of the cross-country facilities on offer at Felcourt cross-country course, which is just 15 minutes from the front door.

If you need a vet get in touch with Cinder Hill Equine Vets (18 miles).

Like to hunt? Head out with the Kent and Surrey Bloodhounds.

Offered for sale by Strutt & Parker, this beautiful property is priced at £2m.

The farm is set in 34 acres of land including gardens, paddocks for gazing and some small wooded shaws. There is a further block of land to the south of Hilders Lane of some 13.8 acres.

There is an outdoor Olympic-sized school measuring 25x75m with a sand and rubber mix surface.

When the weather turns you can train inside in this 21x45m indoor school, which has its own viewing gallery.

There are several outbuildings, including stabling for 15 horses. The first barn houses 10 stables, while there is an additional brick-built barn with tack room and a further five stables.

The house has brick elevations partially relieved by tile hanging under a pitched tiled roof. The accommodation is set across two floors and there are three bedrooms. As well as a two-bedroom annexe, there is also a two-bedroom cottage, which could be used as additional accommodation or let out as a holiday home.

There is a pretty garden to the back of the house.

