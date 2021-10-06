Check out this detached home with stable block, 13 acres, private location and access to miles of woodland riding





A four-bedroom, three-bathroom country farmhouse style home has recently come on the market. How would you make use of the house and the equestrian facilities which include 13 acres and four stables?

Higher Tregawne Farmhouse can be found in the peaceful countryside location of Withiel, just outside the market town of Wadebridge in North Cornwall.

Nearby, Hustyns Woods offers beautiful walks and trails. Within just a few miles of the property is a wide selection of beaches including Polzeath, Daymer Bay, and Porthilly.

Local equestrian centres include: Gwealavellan Farm (34 miles), Tall Trees Arena (18 miles) and Colraine EC (20 miles).

Want to head out with hounds? Check out the North Cornwall Hunt.

Show locally with showing society BSPS Area 13A.

Cross-country facilities nearby include Chyverton Park (19 miles) or Lower Tokenbury EC (27 miles).

Offered for sale by John Bray and Partners, this Cornish dream is priced at £1.5m. Will you be seeking a viewing?

Higher Tregawne Farmhouse is set in 13 acres and is situated in stunning, picturesque north Cornwall countryside.

Paddocks comprise part of the acreage, and the property enjoys views across countryside and woodland, and provides immediate access to hundreds of acres of forestry to ride in.

The property is accessed from the public highway down a a 1.3 mile long unmade farm track. A 4X4 vehicle is recommended.

A four-box stable block in good working order sits adjacent to a converted stone two storey annex with integrated garage.

The spacious family home is laid out over two floors and boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The main farmhouse frontage was extensively refurbished between 2010 and 2012 with the rear of the building built as new, along with the garage/annex and stables.

At the heart of the home is the impressive open plan living, kitchen and dining space with a mix of characterful features including wood beams, sash windows, stone walls and slate floors.

Relax and unwind in this beautiful bathroom complete with wooden bath and views out across the grounds and garden.

