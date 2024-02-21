Horsey homestead: check out this six-bed farmhouse with stables and an arena





There’s a lot to love about a Cornish staycation, especially if horses are involved. But have you ever thought about something a little more permanent? Higher Bosoha Farm, with its 6.5 acres complete with farmhouse, arena and five stables, could be the answer you’re looking for. The best part? It’s on the market for £865,000. And, believe us, you get a lot for your money.

Marketed by Lillicrap Chilcott in Truro, the property is situated between Helston (three-and-a-half miles) and Falmouth (13 miles). Its closest beach is at Porthleven (six miles) and it’s located just north of the Lizard Peninsula and its heritage coastline. The town of Redruth is 20 minutes’ drive away — you can catch a direct train to London Paddington from its mainline station in a little over four-and-a-half hours.

Higher Bosoha Farm is well-located for Newton Livery Equestrian and Leisure Centre (11 miles) and Colraine EC (17 miles). Further afield there’s Knightwood EC (27 miles).

For a day at the races watch point-to-pointing at Trebudannon (29 miles) or Bratton Down (55 miles). The area’s local hunts are the Cury, Four Burrow and Western.

But what can you find at the property itself? Let’s take a look around…

The farmhouse is approached by a long gravel drive with lawns either side. At the front of the house the drive opens up, giving plenty of parking and turning space. There is an external garage, too.

Inside, an entrance hall leads to a dining room with a granite fireplace and field views, as well as a separate kitchen coupled with a breakfast bar.

The sitting room features a fireplace and has an adjoining conservatory with garden views.

There’s a utility with a downstairs shower room too.

Upstairs, you’ll find six bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, and a family bathroom. And with five stables outside, perhaps your guests could bring their horses on holiday?

The stables are split into two wooden blocks, one with three stables and two in the other.

A metal barn provides all the storage you could want and there’s a lean-to hay store at the rear. The school is 20x40m, has a surface of sand and rubber with banked sides giving some shelter.

