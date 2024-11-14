



Set in around 19 acres, High Beeches has over 12,000 sq. ft. of accommodation, with two separate annexes, a party barn, gym, pool, staff house, stable block and a huge amount of garaging.

The house is two miles from the village of South Warnborough, in east Hampshire, which has a pub, village shop, church, village hall and playground. Upton Grey, which is about three miles away, has a village shop with Post Office, medieval church, village hall and pub. In nearby Odiham, there is a wide variety of shops, restaurants and facilities including a doctors’ surgery, dentists, opticians and pharmacy, with further day-to-day amenities, extensive shopping, recreational, business and educational facilities at the larger towns of Alton, Basingstoke and Farnham.

Communications are excellent, with both the M3 (junction five) and the A31 giving access to the national motorway network, as well as Heathrow, Southampton and Gatwick airports. The private airport at Farnborough is also less than 30 minutes away. Mainline train services from Hook and Basingstoke will get you to London Waterloo within an hour.

Local equestrian centres include Sparsholt College (40 minutes), Crofton Manor Equestrian Centre (50 minutes) and Wellington Riding (25 minutes).

If you like your hunting, head out with either the Hampshire Hunt, Hursley Hambleden or Chiddingfold, Leconfield and Cowdray, and if you require a vet, the experts at Liphook Equine Hospital are 30 minutes down the road.

High Beeches is on the market with John D Wood & Co with a guide price of £9.45m. Let’s take a look around…

A new stable block includes four loose boxes, a tack room and store, with direct access to a paddock behind.

The gardens and grounds extend to approximately 19 acres.

An outdoor swimming pool is sheltered by mature hedging and surrounded by a sun terrace. A thatched pool house provides a covered area for summer dining and houses a changing room and boiler room. Additionally, two carports provide garaging and there is a separate workshop and kennel as well as two Victorian-style greenhouses.

Built in 2018, the main house combines the style of a Georgian country house and an Arts and Crafts-style farmhouse with views over its own land to the Hampshire countryside beyond.

Approached via a private drive, this home includes an entrance hall with stone open fireplaces at either end, leading to the principal reception spaces. Throughout the ground floor there is reclaimed Bourgogne limestone flooring and underfloor heating. There are eight reception rooms on the ground floor, six of which face south with views over the gardens.

A centralised, south-facing kitchen/breakfast room adjoins a dining area and separate seating area. The kitchen features bespoke cabinetry, a Lacanche oven and Italian granite work tops. There are open fires in the drawing room and family room. Five of the reception rooms have bi-fold doors that open directly out onto the gardens and outdoor dining and seating areas. Bespoke cabinetry and joinery, oak and painted accoya windows and bi-fold doors are design features throughout.

On the first floor, the principal suite has two dressing rooms and two en-suite bathrooms. There are three further bedrooms suites, two of which have dressing rooms.

A basement comprises a series of useful storage rooms.

In addition to the main house, there are two outbuildings, arranged as ancillary lodges, and the first floor room above the carport also provides ancillary accommodation. The party barn has two reception spaces, a wood burner and a fully fitted kitchen with breakfast bar and a shower room. There is a detached outbuilding laid out as a gym too.

