Pay £575,000 for a farmhouse with 3 stables, 8 acres, all-weather paddock and bridlepath access





A family home located in glorious West Yorkshire countryside is looking for some new residents and their four-legged companions to take the reins.

Heyhead Farm sits in a rural yet accessible location nearby to the towns of Todmorden and Littleborough. The quaint market town of Todmorden is located in the Upper Calder Valley and it is surrounded by moorlands.

The M60 and M62 motorways are within easy reach, providing access to Halifax as well as the larger cities of Manchester and Leeds. There is a local railway station just over a mile away from the home, too.

Your main local county show will be the Great Yorkshire, which takes place annually in July just over 40 miles away.

Local equestrian centres to keep on your radar include Low Fold Farm (22 miles), Tong Lane End EC (33 miles), Croft Top EC (15 miles) and Acrecliffe EC (26 miles).

If you like to hunt, head out with the Pennine, while your local riding club will be the The Pennine Riding Club.

Get in touch with the experts at Hird and Partners should you require an equine vet.

BSPS Area 3A will be your local showing society.

Get out and about and enjoy the cross country facilities on offer at Farnley Farm Ride (22 miles), Cricket Hill Equestrian (34 miles) or Craven Country Ride (31 miles).

You can be at Manor Grange Stud Competition Centre in just over an hour, too.

Robinwood Country Store (four miles) will keep you stocked up on all your essentials, such as feed.

Offered for sale by Rural Scene, the guide price on this Yorkshire gem is £575,000.

Come for a snoop…

Welcome to Heyhead Farm. There is approximately eight acres of land, including turnout for the horses. The land does not directly adjoin the house; there is access to the land and stables 150ms away from the front door.

One of the main features of the property is the sensational views offered from every angle. There are also plenty of hacking opportunities in the area; you can be on the Pennine bridleway in minutes thanks to a gate located across the road from the house.

There are three stables, including one larger foaling stable which could be used to house a carriage or as storage. Other outbuildings include a timber hay barn.

There is a field shelter within the main field and there is also a winter turnout paddock just in front of the stables.

To the front of the house is a driveway with parking spaces and a formal lawned garden. There is a second garden behind the house.

To the side of the main driveway is a stone barn that is currently used as a workshop.

The home is a Grade II listed farmhouse with three bedrooms. The accommodation is set across three levels.

The kitchen/dining room can be found in the lower ground floor cellar. It has windows to the front and side, wall and base units with rolled edge work surfaces, exposed ceiling beams, oak flooring and a door leading outside.

The lounge has exposed ceiling beams and a multi-fuel burner in a fireplace with stone surround.

