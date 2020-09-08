Relocate to this pretty period cottage and make use of the paddocks, 7 stables and surrounding countryside…

Would you like to call this delightful residence your home? As well as a period country house for you, there is also seven stables and various paddocks for the horses to enjoy…

Hewingbere Cottage sits in a private position on the South Somerset/West Dorset borders. It forms part of the Britton House Stud.

The property is situated between the villages of Hardington and North Perrott. It is also 3.5 miles east of the town of Crewkerne and 5 miles south west of Yeovil.

Local equestrian centres include: Comeytrowe Equestrian (29 miles), Cannington (37 miles) and Kings Sedgemoor (28 miles).

If you like to hunt head out with the Devon and Somerset Staghounds.

Sign up to BSPS Area 13B for a range of local showing shows if that’s more your thing.

Taunton Vale Polo Club is just 45 minutes from the front door, while Taunton Racecourse can be found just 25 miles away.

The experts at Delaware Veterinary Group (24 miles) are on hand should you need them.

Offered for sale by GTH, you could call this heavenly site yours for the price of £1.135m.

Do you think it’s worth a punt?

Located to the north of the house are small paddocks. There is access to an additional larger paddock from here. In total the acerage extends to 8.92 acres and the land is enclosed by post and rail fencing and mature hedgerows and tree.

There is a timber stable block comprising seven loose boxes and a feed store/tack room situated around a concrete yard area with mains electricity and water.

Large gardens surround the house. There is a level lawn containing a number of interesting features including pond areas.

Welcome home. The original property is believed to date from 1906 with later additions being made in the 1980’s. The home is built largely of rendered brick beneath a slate roof.

On the first floor are five bedrooms whilst at ground level you will find a porch opening to the hallway, a kitchen/breakfast room, a drawing room and a snug complete with feature fireplace.

The drawing room has double doors opening to the garden room with sliding doors leading outside.

