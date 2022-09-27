A farm with 8 stables, arena, pond and over 47 acres (we’re thinking cross-country course…)





A fine residential farm with five-bedroom home, 47.54 acres of land, outbuildings including stabling and a tranquil location in the Devonshire countryside. What’s not to love?

Hazels Farm can be found 1.5 miles from the village of Stoodleigh, which is seven miles from Tiverton and 19 miles from Exeter.

The surrounding area offers excellent riding and walking, with Exmoor National Park close by and the surfing beaches of North Devon are within easy reach. Communication links to the area are also good, with the A361 providing dual carriageway links to Barnstable and the north coast, and the M5 motorway.

Local equestrian centres nearby include Follyfoot EC (36 miles), Coxleigh Barton (31 miles) and Wellbeck Equestrian (30 miles).

Bicton Arena can be found just under 45 minutes from the front door, while the location of Devon County Show is just over 30 minutes from the home.

Chard Equestrian, hosts of regular affiliated show jumping and dressage competitions, is 40 minutes away.

Hunting in the arena is with the Tiverton Hunt.

Local equine vets include West Ridge Equine Practice (18 miles) and Western Counties Equine Hospital (17 miles).

The point-to-point racecourse at Bratton Down is 28 miles away.

Offered for sale by Symonds & Sampson, this lovely property with plenty of equestrian facilities is priced at £1.25m.

Will you be looking to call Devon your home?

Hazels Farm nestles in an elevated but sheltered position. The property is set at the end of a long driveway, sits well within its own land and has no immediate neighbours.

There is 47.54 acres of land in total. Contained within a ring fence surrounding the farmstead is a block of pretty pastureland served by several useful field shelters. The land is well fenced and is also gently sloping. We can imagine a cross-country course looking particularly at home within the land, subject to planning.

There are areas of native woodland and a large wildlife pond with an island fed by a stream.

There are several outbuildings situated in the yard, including a block of eight stables, a hay barn, a general purpose barn, an open-fronted timber frame and former block-built cow stalls with a former dairy.

Beyond the wildlife pond, in a discrete location by the farm track, is the traditional open-fronted stone linhay, which offers an opportunity for conversion, subject to planning.

The range of outbuildings offer the purchaser a variety of options for multiple occupancy or to provide an income.

Outside you will also find a 20x40m outdoor school which is well fenced and has a surface.

The home is a five-bedroom farmhouse which has rendered elevations under a tiled roof and offers spacious accommodation.

The oldest part of the property dates back to the 17th Century, with later additions to the front.

