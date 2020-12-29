A small estate with six bedroom home, dreamy equestrian facilities and 21 acres…

Could you imagine taking residence at this stunning small estate? Included in the £1.35m price tag is a period home, outbuildings, a river, 21 acres and an immaculate equestrian set-up. What’s not to love?

Hayton Home Hall is set in a secluded, elevated position with far-reaching views within the Eden Valley. It is located just under a mile from Great Asby village in Cumbria and just five miles from the town of Appleby.

The village is in the Yorkshire Dales National Park and on the edge of the Great Asby Scar National Nature Reserve. It is also super close to the Lake District National Park.

If you like to hunt you can head out with the Vales Of Lune or the Tynedale.

Your local showing society will be BSPS Area 1B.

Local equestrian centres nearby include: Nord Vue EC (30 miles) and Newton Rigg College (21 miles).

Greenlands Equestrian Centre (33 miles) has a cross-country course, indoor and outdoor arenas as well as an arena eventing set up.

Enjoy the stunning views on the Rawfoot Farm Ride which is just a stones throw away.

You can be at Cartmel racecourse in under an hour.

This Cumbrian haven is priced at £1.35m and is offered for sale by the experts at Jackson-Stops.

Pop on your wellies and come for a wander around…

Set in just over 21 acres, Hayton Home Hall boasts manicured gardens with stone terracing, mature and newly planted woodland, extensive grassland, river frontage and paddocks for horses and livestock.

There is an American style building with six stables, tack room, washroom, hay and general store. There is also a horse walker and a post and railed turnout area.

The large outdoor arena with all-weather surface has been immaculately maintained.

Other outbuildings include an agricultural barn/machinery store, single garage, gym, games room, laundry room, separate stone outbuilding with gardeners WC and wine store.

The period six bedroom family house has accomodation set over two floors.

Check out this idyllic kitchen complete with central island, oak beams, slate flooring and plenty of space for cosy family dinners.

All of the spacious bedrooms are doubles and three have en-suite facilities.

