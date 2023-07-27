



Hawson Court Cottage is surrounded by Dartmoor countryside, yet is easily accessible to the towns of Ashburton and Buckfastleigh. The villages of Scorriton and Holne fare also nearby. Situated on the southern slopes of Dartmoor National Park, approximately three miles from Buckfastleigh, Hawson is surrounded by excellent walking and riding country.

Buckfastleigh village is located close to the A38 Devon Expressway, giving easy access to Plymouth and Exeter, where it links with the M5. Some five miles away is Totnes, where there is a mainline railway station with direct connections to London Paddington.

Local equestrian centres within driving distance include Budleigh Equestrian (15 miles), Ivybridge Equestrian (12 miles) and Bicton Arena (37 miles). The Grange Equestrian Centre (52 miles) is just under one hour’s drive from the front door.

If you like your hunting, head out with the Dartmoor.

If you require a vet, the experts at South Moor Equine Vets (15 miles) are 25 minutes from the front door.

Hawson Court Cottage is on the market with Luscombe Maye with a guide price of £1.5m. Let’s take a look around…

In addition to a traditional stableyard adjacent to the cottage, equestrian facilities comprise of an American barn housing 12 internal loose boxes and a former sand school, which although still useable, could be enlarged and resurfaced.

There is a former water walker and a concrete pad for a new horsewalker to be installed. There is a further large detached barn measuring approximately 19.8×6.43m with an additional area measuring approximately 11.95×4.26m, which is currently unused, but could be renovated.

In total, Hawson Court Stables extends to approximately 14 acres, made up of a main pasture field amounting to approximately 4.8 acres. The remaining land comprises of a woodland and you can hack through there or directly onto Dartmoor.

Coming to the market for the first time in over 60 years, Hawson Court Cottage is steeped in racing history, having been the childhood home of Grand National winning jockey Jimmy Frost and where his successful training career began. The cottage is believed to date back to approximately 1750. While the cottage requires renovation, it retains many original features.

To the western side of the property is a detached timber chalet, which is approximately two years old and provides two-bedroomed accommodation. The chalet has its own private garden and a great view.

