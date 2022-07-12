A farmhouse with 6 paddocks, 3 stables and planning for an arena, set in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty





Recently added to the market is this three-bedroom farmhouse and equestrian facilities, complete with planning permission to add a riding school as well as a two storey extension.

The property can be found on the outskirts of the popular village of Hawkinge in Kent. It is nearby to the the town of Folkestone in the Alkham Valley which is designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

There are great road links nearby to the M20 and the A2/M2 both to London. The historic Cathedral City of Canterbury is just 15 miles away and you are also within close proximity to the channel port of Dover.

Is hunting your thing? Head out with the East Kent Hunt with West Street.

Local equestrian centres include: Coldblow EC (37 miles) and Cobham Manor (33 miles).

Chilham Park cross-country course is just over half an hour away by lorry.

The Kent Showground is 37 miles from the property, so be sure to get your entries in ahead of the Kent County Show held annually during summer.

Want to show? Sign up to BSPS Area 14 for a range of local fixures.

Bell Equine and Newnham Court Equine are two equine vets to consider if you make the move.

Offered for sale by Equus Property, you can call this house yours for a price of £865,000.

The property comes with 3.27 acres of land and included in this is six paddocks of varying sizes with post and rail fencing.

It boasts elevated views to the rear over the Alkham Valley, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty near Folkestone.

The equestrian facilities are set to the rear of the property with a detached wooden stable block and purpose-built yard gated to both ends. There are three loose boxes and a feed room. There is current planning permission for a 20x60m outdoor school in place.

The home is an unlisted farmhouse with three bedrooms and three reception rooms. It is described by the agents as being “deceptively light and spacious”.

There is also current planning permission to add a two-storey extension to enlarge the accommodation providing additional master bedroom suite with dressing room, en suite and farmhouse kitchen extension.

The cosy kitchen offers a range of fitted kitchen base cupboards with worktops, sink unit with mixer tap, electric AGA, space for dishwasher and some freestanding units.

The three bedrooms can be found on the first floor. There are two double bedrooms and one single, with the master offering en suite facilities.

