A magnificent Grade II-listed house for you and an arena, stables and paddocks for them…





A dreamy country home with equestrian facilities situated in Essex on the Hertferdshire and Cambridge border is looking for a new owner to call it home.

Harvey House can be found in an elevated position, located on a rural country lane just under five miles from the village of Finchingfield in Essex.

You will be 18 miles from the city of Cambridge and just nine miles from the market town of Saffron Walden.

Local equestrian centres to check out include: Frenches Farm (14 miles), Codham Park (11 miles) and Beechwood EC (34 miles).

If you like to hunt head out with the The Essex and Suffolk Hunt, or the Essex Fox Hounds.

Check out the cross-country facilities on offer at Berwick Farm XC (34 miles) or Thurlow Estate (10 miles) during the summer.

Cambridge and District is your local riding club, while if you prefer to show sign up to BSPS Area 15 for showing fixtures held in your area.

You will also be just a 30 minute drive away from Chelmsford City Racecourse.

Offered for sale by Zoe Napier, this impressive property is priced at £1.3m (offers in excess).

Could you call Harvey House yours?

The property is unique in the fact that it can be offered with either 8.65 or 13.2 acres of land, securing its south and west views from the mature gardens and equestrian facilities.

Paddocks suitable for grazing and an outdoor arena are included in the acreage.

There is a stable block with spacious loose boxes and a concrete yard and outbuildings as well as gates leading to the fields. The current owners have kept horses and livestock on the property for 20 years.

The timber boxes have been well-maintained and provide plenty of space for their residents (super cute ponies not included, sorry…)

The house is a Grade II listed period property with five bedrooms, including two en-suites. It dates back in part to the late 16th century.

Inside, the luxurious interior provides adaptable living accommodation. The ground floor has high ceilings, is heavily beamed in places and boasts stunning views of the surrounding grounds and countryside setting.

There are two separate staircases which lead up to separate landings and provide access to the five bedrooms.

