



This sprawling equestrian home, Harford Manor, is located four miles from the centre of Windsor in Berkshire. It is less than 30 minutes from Reading, just 20 minutes from London Heathrow airport, less than 30 miles from the centre of London and moments from the M4 and M25 motorway networks.

Harford Manor is located in Holyport, which is prime polo territory. Windsor and Ascot racecourses are close by, as is Guards Polo Club and The Berkshire Polo Club.

Local equestrian centres include Treetops Equestrian, which is just four miles from your door (nine minutes) and Berkshire College of Agriculture, which has extensive equestrian facilities, is just 10 minutes away (seven miles).

Scott Dunn’s Equine Clinic (six miles) will be on hand for any veterinary needs.

Tweseldown is 23 miles away if you fancy some cross-country schooling, and if you like your hunting, head out with the Kimblewick.

Harford Manor is on the market with Fine & Country for offers over £20million. Let’s take a look around…

Set in 40 acres of landscaped gardens, woodlands, and paddocks, with views to Windsor Castle, Harford Manor is approached through electric gates up a half a kilometre drive.

There are 10 stables, a 40x20m indoor arena and room for much more if required. There is a tack room, loo and kitchen area in the stable block too, plus plenty of hardstanding for parking.

There is an outdoor grass polo arena, measuring 100x50m, with an all-weather canter track that runs around the outside of it. In addition, there is a 150x50m stick and ball polo pitch and the property also offers direct access to a bridlepath.

There is parking for more than 50 vehicles, with garaging for eight, plus space to land a helicopter, which can get you to London in 20 minutes.

Harford Manor has 23,000 sq ft of living space, with an additional 10,000 sq ft of outbuildings, and it comes fully furnished, which includes all artwork too.

On the ground floor, there is a large entrance hall, with double height ceilings and doors leading to the left and right, one of which is a powder room with custom wallpaper by Christian Lacroix, seating area and washroom. To the left leads you to the large boot room with ample storage and seating areas.

The main rooms of the ground floor can all be accessed via a galleria, including the split-level lounge with an art gallery, library, and grand piano. This room benefits from floor to ceiling windows and views of the grounds.

The entertainment room has a bespoke snooker table, a nine-screen video wall, which can be used as individual screens for sports, news, and gaming or one giant screen for movies.

There is a separate sitting room with a fireplace, which also has views of the grounds with floor to ceiling windows. The dining room comfortably seats 16 around the dining table, which can increase to 28 people in this 14m room if required.

The dining room leads into the main kitchen area, which has a breakfast area for six people, and a cantilevered bar area on the seven-metre island. The kitchen has a Gaggenau refrigerator, freezer, and large wine cooler as well as three ovens and a five-ring burner.

There is also a separate chef’s kitchen, with a wine cellar below in the basement, which comfortably accommodates 1,000 bottles.

The first floor is made up of nine bedrooms, six of which are for the main residents of the house, all with en-suite and balconies which overlook the grounds, with the other three bedrooms for staff.

The principal suite is set across one entire wing of the home and has his and her bathrooms, as well as a sauna, an oversized jacuzzi bath for two and a dressing room area with over 26 built-in wardrobes, seating, and lounging areas. There are dressing rooms and storage in every bedroom too.

The second floor houses a large office, which overlooks the driveway and has long-distance views of Windsor Castle through the copse.

Harford Manor also has a 12m indoor heated swimming pool, with a shower and changing room. There are bifold doors, which allow you to open up the pool room and allow guests to swim and enjoy the terrace with sun loungers. The pool also has a waterfall and a built-in jacuzzi.

There is a fully equipped gym and stairs leading from this room to a large roof terrace, which has panoramic views of the acreage and is a great place to entertain, having a retractable electronically-controlled canopy.

Fancy living here?

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.