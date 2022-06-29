What would you pay for a traditional stone house complete with 10 stables, 6 paddocks and a large outdoor school?





If you like the idea of the quieter life, then this charming yet substantial stone property complete with equestrian facilities located in a sheltered and idyllic spot could be worth a viewing.

1 Hare Park Cottages can be found on the outskirts of the Lincolnshire village of Navenby, which is 10 minutes south of Lincoln. The home is one of a pair of houses down a long, gated drive off the A15 to the west.

Newark-on-Trent in Nottinghamshire is about 15 miles southwest, and Sleaford about 10 miles southeast.

Local equestrian venues include Caistor EC (33 miles), Elms Farm (10 miles) and Orchard Farm EC (40 miles). You will be situated just 30 minutes away from the premier venue Arena UK, which hosts regular top-level competitions in both showing and show jumping.

If you want a cross country course, check out Danethorpe Hill (16 miles), Hallington (32 miles) or Winters Equestrian (30 miles). Lincolnshire Showground is just 16 miles — or 25 minutes via lorry — from the front door.

Get in touch with the experts at Rase Equine Vets (24 miles) or Tower Equine (28 miles). The locations of Belton and Burghley are also close by, and the local Pony Club branch is the Blankney Hunt.

Sign up to BSPS Area 4B for a range of local fixtures in your area.

This rural haven is priced at £850,000 and the agents handling the sale are Fine & Country.

The property is situated in a very private position and it offers six acres, including six paddocks for grazing. The land is high up on stony ground while being well drained so year round turnout is a viable option.

The fenced menage — which has an ash surface that is free draining — is surrounded by trees and bushes at the bottom. It is large enough to accommodate a full set of show jumps. There are also plenty of hacking opportunities, with two exits from the property.

Other facilities include 10 stables, including a large foaling box. Adjoining the block is an open-fronted barn adjacent to a covered area. There is also a feed room, a tack room and a rug room in a row, and next to these is a large hay barn with two sets of double doors with a big workshop into the corner.

The house, an old stone property, boasts six-bedrooms.

The country-style kitchen is spacious with a pantry. The kitchen sink is set under a window overlooking the garden to the south.

The home welcomes lots of natural light. The sitting room has French doors opening to the garden.

There are lawns to the south, north and a big one to the west, which has trees, shrubs and bushes. The orchard contains four plum trees, two apple trees, some medlars, a hazelnut tree and two mulberry bushes.

You might also be interested in

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.