A family property with superb horsey facilities including courtyard stable block, paddocks and sand school…

Check out this beautiful equestrian set-up located in glorious West Sussex countryside with all the facilities you could wish for as well as idyllic hacking.

Highview is a four-bedroom detached property situated between the villages of Bolney and Cowfold conveniently located with easy access to the A23 dual carriageway.

Haywards Heath (six miles) provides fast commuter services to London in 45 minutes. You are also within easy reach of Brighton.

Local equestrian centres in your new area would include: Sussex EC (11 miles), Arundel Farm Riding Centre (25 miles) and Homelands Equestrian (7 miles).

Compton cross-country course is an hour away (40 miles) and you are also within easy reach of Coombelands Equestrian (17 miles).

Sign up to BSPS Area 14 if you fancy hitting the show ring this summer, or keep an eye on the diary of the Crawley and Horsham Hunt if you want to head out with hounds and explore the countryside.

You are also just a 15 minute drive from the The Sussex Equine Hospital (11 miles) should you need their services.

Offered for sale by Batcheller Monkhouse, you can get your hands on this cosy country home for £1.5m.

But how do you rate its appeal?

The land totals five acres and includes three spacious paddocks, a 20x60m outdoor sand school and gardens which are mainly laid to lawn.

A separate electric gate and driveway leads to the courtyard stable block with six stables, feed room, tack room and staff accommodation.

In addition there are two further stables and an outside WC. To the rear of the house is a paved terrace. There is also a timber outbuilding with a fitted shower room which could be used as ancillary accommodation (subject to planning).

The four bedroom detached house has accommodation set over two floors. The house is approached via electric gates to a driveway which provides ample parking.

At the heart of the home is a triple aspect kitchen/dining roon with elegant limestone flooring and a central island.

We are continuing to produce Horse & Hound as a weekly magazine during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as to keep our website at horseandhound.co.uk up to date with breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.