Hands up if you’d like to spend Christmas in this Grade II listed farmhouse complete with outdoor arena, stables and swimming pool…

Celebrate the festive period in style by making this listed farmhouse with equestrian facilities your new home. Surrounded by rolling hills and picturesque countryside, the house can be traced back to 1615.

Marvins Farmhouse is located in the peaceful village of Kingston Deverill with far reaching views up the Deverill valley. The larger village of Tidsbury is also located nearby with its range of amenities.

Local equestrian centres within easy reach include: West Wilts (22 miles), Lucknam Park (29 miles) and Widbrook (19 miles).

Cross-country courses to have on your radar include Downlands (7 miles) which is just 15 minutes from the front door. Rabson Manor is also just an hour away in the lorry.

Local hunts to follow include South and West Wilts and The Wilton.

The local showing society to sign up to for a range of winter fixtures is BSPS Area 11.

Wessex Equine Vets are situated 30 miles away.

Offered for sale by Savills, this idyllic equestrian home is priced at a shade under £2m at £1.95m.

So put it on your Christmas list and see if Santa delivers…

Welcome to Marvins Farmhouse. The property is approached down a sweeping drive which leads to a gravelled area at the side of the house. Gardens surround the house and there is a large lawn stretching down to the banks of the Upper River Wylye as well as a paddock of just over five acres.

The equestrian facilities include a large hay barn, five stables with individual water troughs, a tack room and a straw/machinery shed.

The period home has been subject to a number of additions. The accomodation is set over two floors.

The drawing room connects via double doors to the impressive conservatory, which makes the most of the stunning views across the valley and over the river.

Outside you will find a newly refurbished swimming pool. There is also a summer house with a large open fireplace, electricity and wrought iron candle chandelier.

