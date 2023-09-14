A 206-acre estate with 10 stables, cross-country course and more





Hallmark Farm, on 123 Butts Hollow Road, is near the village of Millbrook, which is in Dutchess County, New York, in the US. Millbrook is in the Hudson Valley, on the east side of the Hudson River, 90 miles (140 km) north of New York City. Millbrook is often referred to as a low-key version of the Hamptons, and is one of the most affluent villages in New York.

It is only a few kilometres from the venue that hosts Millbrook Horse Trials, while there are several other yards in the area too, which specialise in a range of equestrian disciplines. You will be located in the heart of Millbrook Hunt country too.

This property is on the market with Houlihan Lawrence for $20m (approximately £16,052,400). Let’s take a look around…

Hallmark Farm’s stables were designed by French architect Atelier Choiseul and is panelled with European beech, American oak and white pine. The yard includes 10 12×12’ stables, a lounge, tack room, wash area, feed room and hayloft.

There is also a cross-country course and in total the estate extends to 206 acres. The paddocks vary in size from six to 12 acres, four with field shelters and all are post-and-railed.

Two apartments accommodate farm managers and grooms, plus a three-bay garage, one with a truck and tractor lift. A carriage house offers three apartments, storage for five cars and a winter greenhouse.

This 1860s home has been completely renovated and expanded.

It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus a WC.

The first floor has a living room with 20ft. high ceiling, fireplace and French doors.

There is a formal dining room with a fireplace and space for around 30 people to sit down.

The chef’s kitchen has Viking and Bosch appliances adjacent to a breakfast room.

There is also a wood panelled library with a fireplace and an office too.

The second floor includes two guest suites with en-suites, plus the primary bedroom wing which has a sitting room, dressing room and bathroom. The house includes a lift.

