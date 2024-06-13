



This impressive country estate is in a jaw-dropping location with wonderful views across its own land, while also having plenty of space to keep your horses.

Greenhouse Court sits in an elevated location on the outskirts of the Cotswold village of Painswick. The property is in a rural location with great views, while still being within walking distance of the centre of the village.

Stroud (3.5 miles) is the nearest town, while Cheltenham (11 miles) offers shopping, dining and theatre and is well-known for its annual jazz and literature festivals, as well as its National Hunt racecourse.

Painswick is about 90 minutes from London by train from nearby Stroud mainline station and approximately a 20-minute drive to Cheltenham and Gloucester (10 miles). The M5 motorway is also within easy reach, for commuting to Bristol and the Midlands.

You can enjoy racing at Cheltenham Racecourse (12.5 miles) and polo at Longdole Polo Club (five miles) or Cirencester Park (12 miles).

Local equestrian centres include Barton End (nine miles), Greenhill Equitation (11 miles) and Tumpy Green Equestrian (14 miles).

Three Counties Showground can be found 45 minutes (32 miles) from the front door. Prestige Equestrian is 20 minutes away (eight miles), Rectory Farm Arena is also a 20-minute drive away (nine miles), while Hartpury Arena is a 30-minute drive (16 miles).

If you like to show, sign up to BSPS Area 9B. Hunting in the area is with the Cotswold or VWH. Waterlane Equine Vets will be on hand, should you require them (seven miles away).

Offered for sale by Murrays Sales & Lettings, this home has a guide price of £3.75m. Let’s take a look around…

The property sits overlooking its own grounds, totalling 15.5 acres. The land is divided into nine paddocks, many with original iron railings and one used as a schooling paddock.

There are two stable blocks, one with seven stables, tack room, store room and two car ports, the other with five stables, hay barn and wood store. There is a separate wooded area, formerly used to keep pigs.

Greenhouse Court is a Grade II-Listed country estate with parts of the property dating back to the 17th Century with later additions from the 19th Century.

The main house is approached via a sweeping driveway flanked by a rose pergola, leading to a twin gabled frontage with a battlement parapet entrance. There is a reception hall, which leads to a drawing room with a host of period features including the original fireplace, shutters and high ceilings. There is also a dining room with a fireplace with wood burner inset and dual aspect window seats. A snug provides a further reception room with direct access to the kitchen.

The kitchen has an oil-fired Aga, pine units and room for a large farmhouse-style table. A walk-in larder with access to a good-sized full-height cellar leads off the back hallway, together with a utility room.

In addition, there is a home office, together with access to a vine clad terrace, boot room and two toilets.

The first floor has five bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a billiard room. The principal bedroom has an en-suite. A further three bedrooms (one with an en-suite) are on this level, plus a family bathroom and separate toilet. A sixth bedroom with en-suite bathroom is on the second floor, accessed via its own staircase and with a sitting room below.

There is a separate five-bed cottage with a kitchen/dining room, sitting room, two first-floor bathrooms and a second kitchen.

A two storey detached coach house with aged beams offers ample storage and garaging and is laid out for conversion to living accommodation (planning previously granted, which has now lapsed).

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.