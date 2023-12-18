How about a cosy home with five stables, outdoor school and paddocks for £500,000?





This detached two or three-bedroom bungalow located in Carmarthenshire is a real steal, with the complex offering an arena, five stables and four acres, as well as a dreamy location with great hacking.

Greenacres can be found two miles away from Trimsaran, a village offering a range of amenities, including a village shop, primary school, takeaway, doctor’s surgery and chemist. There is a wider range of amenities in Kidwelly and the popular coastal resort of Burry Port is also close by.

There is some good hacking in the local area, most notably nearby Pembrey Beach, as well as forestry riding in Pembrey Small Woods by permit.

Enjoy racing at Ffos Las Racecourse, which is just over three miles away.

Pembrey Equestrian Centre is right on the doorstep, while other local equestrian centres include Silverstone Equestrian, Westwood EC and Little Mill Equestrian.

Showing in the area is with BSPS Wales, while your local agricultural show is Llandyfaelog Show held just 25 minutes away at Carmarthen Showground.

Local equine vets include Dyffryn Tywi Equine Clinic, Dyfed Farm Vets and Cotts Equine Hospital.

Tack shops to keep you stocked up on essentials include The Equine Shop Porthyrhyd and Secondhand Tack.

Fancy cross country schooling over the summer months? Head over to Coxlake Cross Country to check out their facilities.

Rural Scene are the agents offering this neat set-up for a price of £500,000.

Are you hoping to schedule a viewing soon?

Welcome to Greenacres. The set-up offers a bungalow located near to the equestrian facilities, which includes stables, an arena and paddocks. The yard was constructed in 2002 and it has been well-maintained by the current owners.

The yard is built of wood and provides five stables, four smaller boxes and one larger foaling box. As well as a roomy concrete yard to the front, there is a haystore, a tack room, a storage shed, and there is light, power and water access.

There is four acres of land in total and included in the acreage is space for grazing. The paddocks adjoin in level pasture enclosed with post and rail fencing with hedge along the main border. There is also a field shelter.

When you’re not out hacking enjoying the local countryside, you can maintain your schooling in the 20x40m outdoor arena which has a sand surface.

The home is a detached bungalow with oil-fired central heating and double glazing throughout. To the rear of the house is a lawned garden and a patio with a variety of shrubs.

The kitchen has been fitted with a range of modern built-in units, a tiled floor and a linen cupboard.

There is also a conservatory with tiled flooring and a door to the utility room.

Upstairs, there is an attic space which could be used as an additional bedroom, subject to the necessary permissions being obtained.

