This weekend sees the return of one of the world’s most famous horse races, the Grand National. And before the tapes go up on Saturday 10 April at 5.15pm, we thought we’d share with you some of the greatest Grand National records…

Grand National records

Longest odds winners

Mon Mome (2009), Foinavon (1967), Caughoo (1947), Gregalach (1929) and Tipperary Tim (1928) hold this Grand National record, with all of them sent off at odds of 100/1.

Shortest odds winner

Poethlyn was 11/4 when winning back in 1919.

Shortest winning distance

Neptune Collonges (pictured) won by a nose from Sunnyhillboy in 2012.

Furthest winning distance

The following horses have won the Grand National by a distance – Cloister (1893), Covertcoat (1913), Shaun Splash (1921), Tipperary Tim (1928), Mr What (1958) and Red Marauder (2001).

Fastest time the Grand National has been completed in

Mr Frisk completed the four-and-a-half-mile race in 8 minutes 47.8s.

Slowest time the Grand National has been completed in

Lottery holds this particular record when he completed the race in 14 minutes 53s in 1839.

Most runners to start the Grand National

Sixty-six horses started the race in 1929, while 57 lined up in 1947. The maximum field size is now 40.

Least runners to start

10 in 1883

Smallest number of finishers in the Grand National

There were just two finishers in 1928 when 42 horses started the race.

Most number of finishers

There were 23 finishers in 1984 from 40 starters.

Most weight carried to Grand National victory

12st 7lb has been carried by four winners: Poethlyn (1919), Jerry M (1912), Manifesto (1899) and Cloister (1893). The maximum weight permitted for a horse to carry in the Grand National was lowered to 11st 10lb in 2009.

Lowest weight carried to Grand National victory

Freetrader carried just 9st 6lb in 1856. The minimum weight horses can now carry in the race is 10st.

Mares to win the race

A total of 13 mares have won the Grand National so far. They are Charity (1841), Miss Mowbray (1852), Anatis (1860), Jealousy (1861), Emblem (1863), Emblematic (1864), Casse Tete (1872), Empress (1880), Zoedone (1883), Frigate (1889), Shannon Lass (1902), Sheila’s Cottage (1948) and Nickel Coin (1951).

Oldest winner of the Grand National

Peter Simple was the grand old age of 15 when he won in 1853.

Youngest winner of the Grand National

Alcibiade (1865), Regal (1876), Austerlitz (1877), Empress (1880) and Lutteur III (1909) were all aged five when they won the race. In 2012 the minimum age horses were allowed to take part in the race was raised to seven.

Most common winning age of the race

Nine-year-olds have won 45 of the 169 runnings of the Grand National where the winner’s age was recorded.

Greys that have won the Grand National

The Lamb (1868 and 1871), Nicolaus Silver (1961) and Neptune Collonges (2012) are the three greys to have been victorious so far.

