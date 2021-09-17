Going, going, gone and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some European Dressage Championships highlights to an emotional victory, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Carl Hester bagged a new ride at the European Dressage Championships

Two superstars reunite

Lottie Fry is all-smiles in Hagen

New European Dressage Champion, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl enjoys a champagne shower

Oops

What a long way this mare has come

But our favourite social media post this week is…

When you win your first five-star

