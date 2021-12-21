A unique property ideal for the equestrian or car enthusiast with arena, swimming pool, paddocks and garages





What would you do with this semi-rural farmhouse complete with equestrian and garaging facilities in a superbly horsey location?

Glebe Farm is situated in the rural landscape of South Lincolnshire, close to the borders of Rutland. Stamford is about a 10-minute drive south, and the A1 only five minutes to the west, with Peterborough about half an hour, where its fast train service to London takes 46 minutes.

Local equestrian centres include Churchfield Farm EC (30 miles) and Grange Farm EC (17.5 miles).

Head out with the The Belvoir Hunt who cover the local arena.

Make use of the facilities on offer at the top competition venue Arena UK which is just 25 minutes (20 miles) from the front door.

You local showing society would be BSPS Area 4B and if showing is your sport you will be only an hour and a half from the NEC, hosts of the Horse of the Year Show.

If you need a vet, the experts at Tower Equine (five miles) will be on hand to help out.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, this versatile home is priced at £1.3m, and the possibilities really are endless.

Welcome to Glebe Farm, a lovely countryside family home with annexe, stables, arena and garaging set on approximately eight acres of land. The land includes post and rail paddocks suitable for grazing.

To the side of the barns is an all-weather menage measuring 20x40m laid with silica sand and topped with rubber. The vendors note that the drainage is “exceptional.”

One of the large corrugated barns incorporates three large Monarch stables. Another barn provides plenty of storage space.

The corrugated barns not only include stabling, but three internal garages, one with a lift for easy maintenance of vehicles, and one with a built-in dehumidifier for specialist sports cars.

The four-bedroom stone farmhouse consists of two adjoining sections, the smaller part at the back dating to around 1800.

The bespoke fitted kitchen breakfast room, featuring an Aga with granite worktops over oak units, is in the oldest part of the building.

How stunning is this additional annexe? This barn conversion was constructed eight years ago and offers a huge decking area directly outside at the back through French doors.

The 3x11m heated indoor pool sits in a timber clad extension perpendicular to the main barn separated by contemporary glazing with sliding glass doors and two sets of bi-folding doors leading onto the garden where a pergola covers a brick-laid terrace.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.