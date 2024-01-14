



If you’re looking for views with the wow-factor, you need to check this place out. In addition, it has stables and an arena (which also has an impressive view), so your horses will be happy.

Garth Uchaf Farm is a few miles from the village of Pontyclun in Wales, as well as Talbot Green retail park and local schools, sports facilities, amenities and facilities such as Royal Glamorgan hospital.

The M4 junction is nearby with Cardiff being a 30 minute drive. Bridgend and Swansea are 11 and 35 miles away respectively, with the south Wales coastline and beaches not too far away either.

Local equestrian centres include Talygarn, which is 15 minutes away, Sunnybank (30 minutes) and The David Broome Event Centre (45 minutes).

The Cardiff branch of B&W Equine Vets (five miles) is 15 minutes from the front door.

Keep an eye on the diary of the Glamorgan Hunt if you want to head out with hounds.

This property is on the market with Fine & Country for offers over £1m. Let’s take a look around…

The house has approximately 6.5 acres of land, with the option of renting another 6.5.

The 20x40m floodlit all-weather manège has impressive views towards the Vale of Glamorgan, plus there are footpaths and bridleways in the area for walking and hacking.

In addition, there are 10 stables, with some currently being used as workshops, plus a range of paddocks and parking.

There are plenty more outdoor areas too, including BBQ areas and a hot tub under a pergola.

This home, which is off a small, quiet country lane at the end of a long driveway, dates back more than 500 years and has recently been renovated.

The current living room is the core of the former farmhouse, with an original floor, inglenook fireplace with bread oven, exposed beams, wood floor, and original stone staircase.

The kitchen has a new, bespoke, traditional-style oak farmhouse kitchen with an Aga, island unit and pantry. There is also a cloakroom.

The adjoining dining area has doors out to the garden terrace. The study at the rear could also be used as the fifth bedroom.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The principal bedroom is a double-height space with exposed beams and three windows, plus it has an en-suite.

There are three further bedrooms, two with en-suites and a family bathroom.

