A 6-bed Victorian farmhouse with 11 stables, arena, gym and more, set in 11 acres





Furzenhall Farm is just outside Biggleswade in Bedfordshire. This property has easy access to the A1(M) and the national motorway network and is convenient for Letchworth, Stevenage and Hatfield. For the London commuter, Biggleswade railway station is a short walk from the town centre and offers fast train services into London King’s Cross in about 35 minutes. Thameslink also offers services through to Horsham via London St Pancras, London Bridge and Gatwick Airport.

Local equestrian centres include Twin Trees (six miles), Shuttleworth (five miles), Bury Farm (30 miles), Keysoe International (18 miles) and Addington Manor (38 miles).

Ballinger Equine will be on hand for any veterinary needs 15 miles away, and if you like your hunting, head out with either the Oakley, the Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace or the Kimblewick.

Furzenhall Farm is on the market with Fine & Country with an asking price of £1.75m. Let’s take a look around…

A large barn of 2,411 square feet contains 11 internal stables and is next to the 60x20m all-weather manége . There are seven paddocks with post and rail fencing and a water point. This property sits in approximately 11 acres in total.

A brick-built outbuilding with power, light, and water provides garaging, a workshop, a store, an office, and a gym.

The property is accessed via gates. An extensive gravel drive and turning circle with a central fountain leads to the house, outbuildings and carport. The gardens wrap around the south, west, and east-facing sides of the house and are mainly laid to lawn. A large south-facing porcelain tiled terrace has superb views.

The main Victorian residence, measuring approximately 3,500 square feet, gives far-reaching views over Bedfordshire.

The heart of this home is a large open-plan kitchen breakfast room, which has been refitted to include Dekton work surfaces, a butler sink, and a fireplace recess housing a range cooker. French doors open onto the garden, allowing for outdoor entertainment and family dining. A boot room and utility, with access to the drive, sit next to the kitchen/breakfast room.

A large study, accessed from the kitchen, could also be used as a family room or snug. The two principal reception rooms have high ceilings, fireplaces with multi-fuel burners, and large sash windows overlooking the gardens.

The first-floor landing with a reading area opens onto the principal bedroom, which has an en-suite with a modern freestanding bath, twin sinks, and a separate shower.

There are two extra bedrooms on the first floor, both with feature fireplaces, served by a bathroom and cloakroom. There are three further double bedrooms on the second floor, sharing a bathroom.

