



An all-round pony of unknown breeding has qualified for the London International Horse Show (LIHS) at the age of 17 with his dedicated rider. Rowena Cooper’s Cooper II qualified for the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) performance pony final with his rider, Rowena’s 14-year-old daughter Poppy Anderson, at The Royal Welsh Spring Festival. The pair won their class, took the section championship and finished their run as reserve supreme of show.

Cooper was bought as a two-year-old “coloured fur ball” from good family friends Grace and Hilary. He’s been based with Rowena and Poppy for five years. Rowena explains: “He originally came from the rugged, desolate mountains of rural Wales. There’s no posh lines running through this pony’s blood or elaborate, tongue-twisting pedigree names. It’s just Cooper or Cooper II if he’s doing dressage. He’s gone from a bumbling ugly duckling into a graceful swan and has a true rags to riches story.”

Cooper II began his ridden career in the dressage arena, reaching novice level and rarely coming away without a placing.

“This pony loves his job,” Rowena continues. “He can fart around in the warm-up ring prior to his test but as soon as his nose bobs down that centre line he’s got his game face on. He puts his head down and he’s calm and collected. He has a square halt to die for.”

Alongside his mounting dressage tally, Cooper also contended local working hunter classes before Poppy picked up the showing bug. Poppy runs Cooper from home and she is up before school every morning to muck out, ride and get ready for shows.

“When I say we can take this pony anywhere, I mean anywhere,” Rowena says. “He thrives in the noisiest places and believes the music is for him. He’s a bit of a prince; he even likes to have an umbrella held for him when it rains. Often, though, he had an unlucky fence down leaving him just out of reach of the win.”

The family were enticed by the BSPS’s new performance pony qualifiers as they believed this could be Cooper’s opportunity to shine.

“Competing at HOYS or LIHS is Poppy’s wildest dream,” says Rowena. “However, we’ve not had much luck for one reason or another. We’ve also found the showing world quite a tricky community to infiltrate. Everybody is in it to win it and we’ve found it hard. We’ve spent all evening bathing and prepping all the necessary attire only to discover it’s all wrong! The jacket was too long with the wrong collar, the boots weren’t oxblood, the jodhpurs too baggy, and the navy hat silk on a skull cap wasn’t right. The list has been endless! One kind lady did take me through everything and we went ahead and ordered all the correct attire; all eyes were on the prize!”

The family’s efforts paid, though, and their commitment ensured their luck changed at the Royal Welsh Spring Festival earlier this year.

“It was a day I will never forget,” Rowena says. “I got to see my daughter live her dream on Cooper, a pony who came off the side of a rugged Welsh mountain. If they come away with nothing in London it doesn’t matter; we can proudly say we took our home-produced pony to one of the biggest shows in the country. Poppy and Cooper will have a team of people behind them in December including his previous owners who gave him the best start in life. We will all be there wiping tears from our eyes when we see them in that ring.

“This will be Poppy’s last year of showing with him but he has a new little rider in my youngest daughter, Moli, his next partner in crime. He will stay with us forever and to say we adore him would be an understatement. I believe he is worthy of being recognised as one of those super-star, one-in-a-million ponies.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympic Games, Burghley, Horse of the Year Show and more, s ubscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also like to read:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Games, Burghley, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now