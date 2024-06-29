



A former international dressage horse has turned his hoof to a new discipline in his later years. Pam Jones’ Belion has recently forayed into the show ring, and he has already qualified for the Senior Showing and Dressage Ltd (SSADL) finals at both the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) and London International Horse Show (LIHS) with his amateur rider Rebecca Anders.

This is the first season the 16.3hh gelding, who is by Sandro out of a Don Primaire mare, has stepped foot into a show ring.

The 18-year-old Dutch warmblood was imported from Holland in 2012 for his long-term owner Pam to learn advanced dressage movements on.

When in his home country, he achieved a ZZ dressage record, which is the equivalent to advanced level in the UK.

His loaner and rider Rebecca approached Isle of Man-based Pam about showing him when he was without a job.

“We initially took him to Aintree for his first show where he was second in good company as a riding horse,” says Rebecca, who works in local government.

Rebecca and Belion’s second show was Hambleton in May.

“We had no expectations as it was an SSADL qualifier and it was only his second time out,” Rebecca continues. “He won his RIHS qualifier and I was surprised to say the least, given the very testing weather conditions he had to perform in. He went on to claim the championship and his RIHS ticket. Both judges said he was presented to perfection and that we were very well suited. I rang Pam as soon as we came out of the ring and we were all thrilled with him.”

The LIHS ticket on this day was not meant to be, though, as while Belion won his section he was unsettled in the championship, as Rebecca explains: “He wouldn’t stand in the line and the judges said they couldn’t give him the ticket, but we finished reserve to a beautiful lead rein pony so we definitely weren’t disappointed.”

At their most recent outing at Royal Cheshire in June, Rebecca and Belion were able to secure their London dream as they lifted the senior ridden championship, winning their second SSADL ridden ticket in the process.

“He’s opinionated and if you don’t ask the right questions you get the wrong answers; we’ve accidentally ended up in piaffe a few times,” says Rebecca. “Pam was able to watch us at Cheshire too, which was very special for us all.”

Rebecca notes that Belion is thriving in his new career, despite a few challenges along the way: “He has problems with his teeth so keeping weight on him during winter has been hard. But he looks really well at the moment, and he seems to love showing. I feel very lucky to have the ride on him.”

