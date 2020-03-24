From a one-horse grand prix to Schwarzenegger’s equine dinner date — how is the equestrian community coping during the coronavirus lockdown?

We are all experiencing unprecedented and troubling times during the Covid-19 pandemic, but you can count on the horse world to soldier on as best they can in a crisis. So how are some of our top riders coping with this enforced lay-off?

1. Showjumper Guy Williams says who needs horses when your kids are flying over the fences?

2. Social distancing certainly has its benefits for Swedish rider Peder Fredricson

3. We’re not the only ones feeling slightly unsettled by global events right now — when Kitty King’s horses needed a bit of extra reassurance, she draughted in pint-sized super-hero Charmer to save the day

4. Make yourself useful — National Hunt jockey Harry Cobden soon found a new role at Paul Nicholls’ yard

5. Everyone’s a winner! US showjumper Lauren Hough finds some tough competition in her quarantine grand prix…

6. A chance to kick up your heels — the Wadworth Shire Horses are certainly enjoying their freedom

7. “We are going in to lockdown, but our horses still need us” — the team at the Stephex Stables in Belgium couldn’t have said it better

8. Even Olympic champions need to take the necessary precautions in these unprecedented times

9. Game of football anyone? Joe Stockdale’s horses are ready to play

10. Self-isolation, racehorse style, at trainer Amy Murphy’s stables

11. For Ben Hobday, practice still makes perfect — even when you’re stuck at home

12. Home schooling — in every sense of the word — is the new reality for many of us, including Izzy Taylor

13. “Wait, where have all the 1.60m jumps gone?” asks Team Z7’s Cash Up with Georgia Tame — and clears it anyway

14. Equestrian broadcaster Lee McKenzie and her equine friend find self-isolating a doddle

15. An epic journey home — when Spain goes into lockdown, you have to get home pronto and the 19 Billy Stud horses competing in the cancelled Sunshine Tour finally made it back to Surrey

16. And finally… Go into lockdown like a Hollywood star: without the company of his A-list friends, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s dinner guests are the now famous Whiskey and Lulu

