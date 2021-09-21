



Only one lucky person can become the owner Fordham House Farm, a stunning six-bedroom luxury home complete with premier equestrian facilities suitable for any discipline or equestrian sphere.

Fordham House Farm can be found in the Essex village of Mount Bures.

The property is located on a rural country lane on the edge of the village where there is an historic church and a traditional country pub. Nearby locations of interest include Colchester (9 miles) and Sudbury (8 miles).

Local equestrian centres within easy reach include: Beechwood EC (32 miles), Chelmsford EC (32 miles) and Barleylands EC (39 miles).

If you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 15.

Prefer to spend your weekends out on the hunt field? Head out with the Essex Foxhounds or the Essex and Suffolk Hunt.

Cross-country facilities nearby include Runningwell Equestrian Centre (32 miles) or Middlewick Farm (37 miles).

If you need a vet, ensure you get in touch with the experts at Clarendon Equine (30 miles) or The Acorns Equine Clinic (27 miles).

Offered for sale by Fenn Wright, this modern mansion and dreamy facilities can be yours for a price of £1.95m.

But before you book a viewing, see if this is the one for you…

Fordham House Farm is set in 36 acres of land and is surrounded by stunning countryside and ample hacking on both quiet lanes and bridleways.

The main house, a Georgian-style 21st Century build, provides approximately 4,200 sq ft of living space, and the home provides immediate access to the equestrian facilities, parking and gardens.

The acreage provides 15 paddocks which have quality post and rail fencing with mains electric to protect the top rails plus water supply. The top meadow has been designed to create a cross-country schooling course and the jumps can be purchased by separate negotiation.

There are 15 extra-large loose boxes, nine of which are in the American-style barn, with secure tack rooms, wash down room and space for a solarium. There is also a feed bay and groom’s rest room with washing machine facilities.

A double-sided stable block stands alongside the American barn with six further boxes. Planning permission was granted in 2016 for an additional stable block with tack room.

As well as a 20x40m turnout area, there is a 25x60m floodlit arena with a sprinkler system and sand/fibre combi-ride surface.

The house, which has four floors, boasts a south easterly aspect and to the rear are stone and brick retaining walls which surround a formal garden including an extensive terrace. Amongst the large expanse of lawn is an ornamental wildfowl pond and a chicken house with enclosure.

The kitchen/breakfast room has bespoke units that sit beneath granite worktops and a polished marble floor with underfloor heating. Other features include Subzero fridges, a freezer and wine cooler. There is also a large central island.

Other rooms of interest include a gym, an orangery/dining room with a feature glass atrium and a games room.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.