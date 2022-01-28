Flying a kite or lungeing? Plus 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From Christmas tree-loving donkeys to a loose horse, we saw it all on social media.

    Which is your favourite post?

    Equestrian social media posts of the week

    What a view – we’d quite fancy a trip to Florida right now

    What an amazing story

    Duck!

    Allaho sprouts wings

    Who can relate?

    Feeling fresh

    Shiskin, you beauty

    But our favourite social media post this week is…

    Horses. Are. Amazing

