Fix up, look sharp: training opportunities you would be mad to miss out on

Winter is the perfect time to polish up your equestrian skills so take a look at this range of training opportunities on offer



Assisted gridwork



Date: 25 November

Venue: Dorset Showground, Gillingham

Details: “Train with a UKCC Level 2 coach with a maximum of four people per group on an all-weather surface. Perfect for novice horses and riders, confidence building, winter fitness or just trying something different. All levels welcome.”

Indoor arena cross-country clinic

Date: 2 December

Venue: Darknoll Farm, Blandford Forum

Details: “This clinic will give you the opportunity to practise and gain experience over both arena and simulated cross-country fences within a safe environment. The fences will replicate those you would expect to find on a cross-country course, are of both fixed and variable height starting from 50cm and can be raised up to 95cm. It will include ‘skinnies’, ‘ditches’, ‘water’ and hedges. Moira Bonner is a great instructor, persuading even the most nervous of riders, so if it is a while since you last jumped, or have lost confidence and want to have a go, this is for you.”

Polework clinic

Date: 2 December

Venue: Woodruffe Stables, Epsom

Details: “Pole exercises are great for strengthening and as a training aid to improve both flatwork and jumping. This clinic uses a series of exercises to suit each group of horses and riders and gives a new insight into their riding and plenty of ideas to take away with you and work on at home.”

Arena cross-country clinic

Date: 2 December

Venue: Downe Farm Event Centre, Tiverton

Details: “Train with four-star event rider Tim Cheffings in groups of four with height options varying between 70cm and 90cm.”

Dressage clinic

Date: 4 December

Venue: Mullacott Event Centre, Ilfracombe

Details: “Individual and group lessons with John Chubb.”

Your Horsemanship

Date: 7 December

Venue: Godhurst, Surrey

Details: “Jason Webb opens his doors for the afternoon to run “Jason’s Surgery” consisting of a series of one-to-one coaching sessions. Participants booking a time slot with Jason can cover anything from ground to ridden work and overcoming problems during their training session. Exclusive to this Jason’s surgery afternoon is a large reduction on Jason’s usual price. Therefore Jason’s surgery is a great chance to gain some help and benefit from a discount at the same time! Please note Jason is happy to teach at home or to travel to you should you be unable to take advantage of Jason’s surgery afternoon.”

