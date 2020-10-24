Six “exceptional” horses have been selected to represent Britain at the FEI World Breeding Federation Dressage Championships for Young Horses. These prestigious championships, originally scheduled for August, but postponed due to the pandemic, will take place at the iconic German venue of Verden on 9-13 December.

Selection trials were held earlier this month at the British Dressage (BD) National Young Horse Championships 2020.

“The standards were high and it was clear that riders had used the time away from competition wisely,” said chief selector Judy Harvey. “The six horses we’ve selected are exceptional and a credit to their riders, owners and breeders.”

Britain will field the maximum of two horses in each of the five-, six- and seven- year-old divisions, with two seven-year-old reserves named as well.

Let’s find out who they are…

Five-year-olds selected to represent Britain at FEI World Breeding Federation Dressage Championships for Young Horses

Waverley Fellini (bay gelding, Fürstenball x Sandro Hit)

Rider: Greg Sims

Owner: Stena Hoerner

Breeder: Sara Longworth, GBR

Studbook: Oldenburg

Best results: national winter novice champion 2020; national five-year-old champion and winner of five-year-old selection trial at the BD National Young Horse Championships 2020.

King IV (pictured above, black stallion, Governor x Johnson)

Rider: Jezz Palmer

Owner: Richard Burge

Breeder: Freek Hoogengoom, NED

Studbook: KWPN

Best results: double regional novice champion and national winter novice freestyle champion 2020; second in five-year-old selection trial at the BD National Young Horse Championships 2020.

Six-year-olds selected to represent Britain at Verden

Straight Horse De Milla (chestnut mare, De Niro x Blue Hors Zack)

Rider: Tom Goode

Owner: Emile Faurie

Breeder: Mogens Pederesen, DEN

Studbook: Danish Warmblood

Best results: reserve national winter elementary champion 2020; winner of six-year-old selection trial at the BD National Young Horse Championships 2020.

Jaristo (bay stallion, Dream Boy x Nourejev)

Rider: Tom Goode

Owner: Emile Faurie

Breeder: Appie Dijstra, NED

Studbook: KWPN

Best results: three plus-70% advanced medium wins 2020; second in six-year-old selection trial at BD National Young Horse Championships 2020.

Seven-year-olds selected to represent Britain at Verden

Impressive VDC (chestnut gelding, Charmeur x Krack C)

Rider/owner: Sarah Millis

Breeder: Piet Crum, NED

Studbook: KWPN

Best results: three plus-70% prix st georges results 2020; winner of seven-year-old selection trial and reserve national seven-year-old champion at the BD National Young Horse Championships 2020.

Ivoli-E (chestnut mare, Dream Boy x Jazz)

Rider/owner: Luke Baber-Davies

Breeder: WJM Erven, NED

Studbook: KWPN

Best results: second in seven-year-old selection trial and fifth in seven-year-old championship at the BD National Young Horse Championships 2020.

Seven-year-old reserves

Rockstar (brown gelding, Rock Forever NRW x Stedinger)

Rider/owner: Lisa Marriott

Breeder: Gerd Sosath, GER

Studbook: Oldenburg

Waverley Dante (dark bay gelding, Dimaggio x Fürst Henrich)

Rider/owner: Greg Sims

Breeder: Sara Longworth, GBR

Studbook: Hanoverian

