Six “exceptional” horses have been selected to represent Britain at the FEI World Breeding Federation Dressage Championships for Young Horses. These prestigious championships, originally scheduled for August, but postponed due to the pandemic, will take place at the iconic German venue of Verden on 9-13 December.
Selection trials were held earlier this month at the British Dressage (BD) National Young Horse Championships 2020.
“The standards were high and it was clear that riders had used the time away from competition wisely,” said chief selector Judy Harvey. “The six horses we’ve selected are exceptional and a credit to their riders, owners and breeders.”
Britain will field the maximum of two horses in each of the five-, six- and seven- year-old divisions, with two seven-year-old reserves named as well.
Let’s find out who they are…
Five-year-olds selected to represent Britain at FEI World Breeding Federation Dressage Championships for Young Horses
Waverley Fellini (bay gelding, Fürstenball x Sandro Hit)
Rider: Greg Sims
Owner: Stena Hoerner
Breeder: Sara Longworth, GBR
Studbook: Oldenburg
Best results: national winter novice champion 2020; national five-year-old champion and winner of five-year-old selection trial at the BD National Young Horse Championships 2020.
King IV (pictured above, black stallion, Governor x Johnson)
Rider: Jezz Palmer
Owner: Richard Burge
Breeder: Freek Hoogengoom, NED
Studbook: KWPN
Best results: double regional novice champion and national winter novice freestyle champion 2020; second in five-year-old selection trial at the BD National Young Horse Championships 2020.
Six-year-olds selected to represent Britain at Verden
Straight Horse De Milla (chestnut mare, De Niro x Blue Hors Zack)
Rider: Tom Goode
Owner: Emile Faurie
Breeder: Mogens Pederesen, DEN
Studbook: Danish Warmblood
Best results: reserve national winter elementary champion 2020; winner of six-year-old selection trial at the BD National Young Horse Championships 2020.
Jaristo (bay stallion, Dream Boy x Nourejev)
Rider: Tom Goode
Owner: Emile Faurie
Breeder: Appie Dijstra, NED
Studbook: KWPN
Best results: three plus-70% advanced medium wins 2020; second in six-year-old selection trial at BD National Young Horse Championships 2020.
Seven-year-olds selected to represent Britain at Verden
Impressive VDC (chestnut gelding, Charmeur x Krack C)
Rider/owner: Sarah Millis
Breeder: Piet Crum, NED
Studbook: KWPN
Best results: three plus-70% prix st georges results 2020; winner of seven-year-old selection trial and reserve national seven-year-old champion at the BD National Young Horse Championships 2020.
Ivoli-E (chestnut mare, Dream Boy x Jazz)
Rider/owner: Luke Baber-Davies
Breeder: WJM Erven, NED
Studbook: KWPN
Best results: second in seven-year-old selection trial and fifth in seven-year-old championship at the BD National Young Horse Championships 2020.
Article continues below…
You might also be interested in:
Head down memory lane as we celebrate some of Carl Hester’s megastars
Carl Hester has now represented Britain at international grand prix level on an impressive 20 horses. We take a look
New Christmas show to crown British dressage champion
A new Christmas dressage show has been organised to host the 2020 grand prix national championships
*One week only* Half price Horse & Hound subscriptions
If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription
Seven-year-old reserves
Rockstar (brown gelding, Rock Forever NRW x Stedinger)
Rider/owner: Lisa Marriott
Breeder: Gerd Sosath, GER
Studbook: Oldenburg
Waverley Dante (dark bay gelding, Dimaggio x Fürst Henrich)
Rider/owner: Greg Sims
Breeder: Sara Longworth, GBR
Studbook: Hanoverian
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.