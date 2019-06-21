Fabulous Frankie’s deafening reception and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From huge Ascot moments to when two eventing greats go head-to-head in a plaiting challenge, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





When Tim Price and Andrew Hoy try plaiting against the clock #PlaitingGoals?



Tim Price and Alex Bragg, who were first and second after the cross-country at Luhmühlen’s five-star last weekend, pictured having a chat before doing battle on the final day of competition



Claire Cook Tim and Alex….. 1st and 2nd! Pre show jumping discussion!!!

When your $11,000 AUD horse wins the $5million AUD All-Star Mile

Funny faces at Bolesworth



Pure Royal Ascot joy



This lady has got the right idea



National Hunt jockey Nico De Boinville felt like he was missing out on the Ascot action…

Meanwhile, Frankie Dettori went from this last week…



…To this — riding a four-timer on the Thursday of Royal Ascot



And this is the reception he received from the crowd — hairs on the back of your neck stuff…



