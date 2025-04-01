Turn your horse’s poo into solid gold and 9 other brilliant April Fools’ Day pranks





Take a look at our selection of the equestrian community’s April Fools’ Day pranks for 2025 to put a smile on your face…

1. John Whitaker aims for LA Olympics… in eventing

Our own (fake) news story ‘announced’ that showjumping legend John Whitaker is trying his hand at eventing with the aim of being selected in the discipline for the LA Olympics.

“It was a toss-up between dressage and eventing and I thought dressage wouldn’t be exciting enough,” said John. “Vaulting was also a possibility but I wasn’t keen on what they have to wear – I prefer a jacket and breeches.”

2. Floating hospitality offered by Badminton Horse Trials

Well, the Badminton Lake is made for it really, isn’t it?! And actually, watching all the cross-country action from a smart yacht sounds quite nice…

The Badminton post read: “A small number of floating hospitality packages are available on cross country day where you can experience the horse trials whilst enjoying top class hospitality on the famous Badminton Lake.”

3. Zebras eligible to compete in all FEI disciplines

Not only did Flying Changes Bespoke Jackets & Tailcoats reveal zebras would now be permitted to compete across all FEI disciplines, but it also warned riders of the challenges and opportunities this would bring and highlighted that special bridles for zebras were being tested.

The post read: “A spokeswoman for the FEI, Avril Mirth, stated, ‘In today’s inclusive society, it is vital that no animal capable of being ridden should feel excluded’.”

4. A remote controlled centrally heated rug

Premier Equine “unveiled” its new Thermatech central heated rug, which can be controlled via an app on your phone.

“Powered by our exclusive ‘SmartWarm Technology’, this revolutionary rug features adjustable heat settings, a built-in thermostat, and even a remote control app for the ultimate experience,” read the post.

5. Rent-a-unicorn

I mean, who wouldn’t want to give this one a whirl?! Somerford Park Farm announced that it would be introducing unicorn rentals to take on its farm ride.

“Fairy dust trails: Leave a magical path wherever you go!

“Complimentary glitter helmets: Safety meets sparkle!

“Unicorn treats: Because every unicorn deserves a snack on the ride!”

6. Hickstead broadens its horizons… by opening a safari park

Billed as a “new safari park to rival Longleat”, Hickstead was already welcoming new animals into its new venture.

“Zoo Keeper Daisy Pallorof delivered the first load of animals and will be back later in the week with the hippos,” read the post.

7. Pizzas for ponies

Baileys Horse Feeds was thrilled to announce new products in the form of pony pizzas.

The menu included “Mare-gherita”, “Quattro Foraggi” and “Pepper-poni”, which were all available “via most UK delivery networks” and via the “ever-popular Baileys Ride Thru”.

8. Revolutionary veterinary medicine

Summerleaze Equine Vets revealed they were bringing “Tumerall AF” to the market – a miracle drug.

“It’s based on all natural ingredients with anti-inflammatory properties,” read their post. “Not only does it cure all lameness but it also prevents and eliminates all sarcoid growth!”

9. Turn your horse’s poo to gold

Finally! A product that could actually mean that your horse earns you mega bucks!

Premier Performance launched Poo-Be-Gold Cookies, said to “quickly and effectively transform each passed faecal matter into 42ct SOLID GOLD within 30 minutes of leaving the anus. Watch the magic of poo into gold right before your eyes.”

10. Semen Drive-Thru (yes, you read that correctly)

Stallion AI Services always come up with the goods on April Fools’ Day, and this year is no different.

“Drive-thru breeding? Oh yes, it’s happening!

“Welcome to the world’s first Stallion Semen Drive-Thru! Pull up, order your stallion, and supersize your foal dreams!

“Stud King Express – home of The Foal-Filling Original drive-thru!

“You’d be McCrazy to miss this! Tag a breeder who’d love this service!”

We need a lie down after all of these….

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now