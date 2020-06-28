Fancy a rural haven? This one comes with 18 stables, a swimming pool, tennis court, 10 acres and more

When it comes to dream equestrian set-ups this impressive five-bedroom property near Horsham in West Sussex ticks every box and more on the wish list.

The substantial detached home is set in 10 acres and also comes with its own outdoor heated swimming pool and tennis court, plus a separate coach house and staff flat. Prospective purchasers will need to fork out £3.2m for the property, which is on the market with estate agent Equus.

Reached via a private drive and set back from the road, this stunning country residence even has its own moat surrounding it.

Outside, the extensive equestrian facilities include an immaculate brick stableyard of 12 boxes, plus a further six-box yard, a tackroom, “therapy room” and solarium. There is a 20x60m all-weather sand school, a 20m lungeing ring, sand turn-out areas, grass paddocks and a canter track.

A perfect location for any riders looking for a South East base, the set-up is close to Hickstead Showground for showjumping, dressage and training, Coombelands Equestrian is also nearby, while polo can be enjoyed at Cowdray Park. The property boasts miles of uninterrupted hacking in the surrounding countryside via the Downs Link bridleway.

Inside, the many rooms include a kitchen/breakfast area, dining room, drawing room, sitting room, conservatory and a study, plus a snug, utility room, boot room and cloakroom.

The horsey haven outside is matched once you step through the front door and into the luxury interior, with light and well-proportioned rooms boasting good ceiling height and views of the scenic location from almost every window in the house. Upstairs, there is a master bedroom and en-suite plus four further bedrooms.

