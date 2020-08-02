Looking for a perfect horsey haven for the family? Check out this one near the ‘Valley of the Racehorse’ for £1.35m

Sitting in an elevated position overlooking the River Lambourn and adjoining fields, this four-bedroom property in the village of Great Shefford in Berkshire is a perfect home for any horse-loving family.

A stone’s throw from the racing village of Lambourn, also known as the “Valley of the Racehorse”, this detached family home has been sympathetically extended and updated by the current owner, with some parts of the interior taken back to the brickwork.

The property is on the market with estate agent Fine & Country with a price tag of £1.35m.

The equestrian facilities have their own access and include a barn of six stables, a tack room, a 20m x 40m sand school with a Martin Collins surface and paddocks, all set in five acres. Three entrances could separate the stables and paddocks away from the main house if required.

Surrounding the house is a secluded garden with seating areas and plenty of space to have friends and family over. Steps also lead to a small orchard of mixed fruit trees and there is a summer house.

There is parking for numerous cars and a detached double garage includes storage rooms above, which could be used as an annexe because there is already a kitchen area and shower room.

Inside, the spacious lounge has a feature open fire with a limestone hearth and mantel, plus a back plate dating back to 1649. There is a formal dining room, open plan kitchen/dining area, living room and sunroom, plus a useful utility room and cloakroom, perfect for any muddy riding gear.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, a family bathroom and the master suite, which includes an en-suite, dressing area and walk-in wardrobe.

We continue to publish Horse & Hound weekly during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as keeping horseandhound.co.uk up to date with all the breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions (six issues for £6) and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.