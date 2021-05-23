Check out this 7-bedroom property in 40 acres with indoor and outdoor arenas, 20 stables and lunge pen





Elm Hill, a seven-bedroom Grade II Listed home, is situated within the civil parish of Grimley, bordering the western banks of the River Severn within the Malvern Hills District of Worcestershire. Ombersley is six miles to the east across the river and is well served with local amenities. The property is close to the Holt Bridge Severn Crossing giving excellent access to the M5, Birmingham International and the M40 and M42. It has ready access to a number of important regional centres, including Worcester (six miles), Birmingham (32 miles) and Cheltenham (32 miles).

Local equestrian centres include Gracelands Equestrian, which is 12 miles from your door (25 minutes) and Allens Hill, which is just over 30 minutes away (19 miles).

Belmont Farm & Equine Vets (15 miles) will be on hand for any veterinary needs.

Hillocks Farm Equestrian is 18 miles away if you fancy some cross-country schooling and if you like your hunting, head out with the Worcestershire.

This property has equestrian facilities and far reaching views and is on the market with Butler Sherborn for £3m. Let’s take a look around…

The current owners have created a top class equestrian facilities based around a fully contained barn which incorporates a 20×40 m indoor arena with Martin Collins wax surface, 15 Monarch boxes with space for additional boxes, a lean to with space for treadmill or spa (treadmill now removed), secure tack tack room, staff room including kitchen facilities, rug room and wash bays. There is also a toilet and shower, first floor storage/galley area offering scope (subject to planning) for staff accommodation and a CCTV system feeding back to the main house.

Outside the main barn there is also a 20x60m outdoor arena with Martin Collins wax surface, good access and parking for large HGV horseboxes, including mains electricity plug-in.

There is also a lunge pen with sand and fibre surface and ample free-draining turnout set in a total of approximately 40 acres.

In addition, there is a further barn utilised as garaging, a wood store with garden WC, wooden stables comprising five loose boxes, tack room and feed store.

On the ground floor of the main house you will find a reception hall, cloakroom with separate WC, a drawing room, dining room, sitting room, snug, kitchen, breakfast room, garden room, utility room, rear hall, office and store room.

Upstairs you will find a principal landing area, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and dressing room, a second bedroom with en-suite and five further bedrooms.

There is also a family bathroom and two separate WCs, a shower room, a sitting room on the second floor, which also has a bathroom with a dressing room too.

