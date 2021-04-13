A southern gem for the small team: 3 acres, 5 stables, turnout pen and bridleway access for £650,000





If you’re craving the quiet life with your horses then look no further than this Devonshire-based property with stabling for five horse and bedrooms for three people.

Ebsford is a rural home situated in a private location on the outskirts of the village of Bridestowe in Devon.

Bridestowe is within easy access of the Dartmoor National Park and is situated between Okehampton and Tavistock.

Local equestrian centres within driving distance include: Upton Pyne EC (33 miles), Cholwell Riding Stables (7 miles) and Bicton Arena (40 miles).

The Grange EC (6 miles) is a 10 minute drive from the front door.

If you want to hunt head out with the Dartmoor Hunt.

Your local riding club will be the West Devon Riding Club, while your showing society would be BSPS Area 13B.

If you need an equine vet, get in touch with Penbode Equine Vets (12 miles).

Want to cross-country school? Check out the facilities on offer at Chyverton Park (59 miles).

Offered for sale by Mansbridge Balment, you could make this delightful home your very own for a price of £650,000.

The property sits in three acres of land. To the front of the property is a bridleway, offering excellent hacking and easy access to the adjoining countryside and the Dartmoor National Park.

The land includes a paddock for grazing and a spring-fed pond.

There is also an outdoor space for turnout or training. It sits close to the stables and the paddock.

There are five spacious loose boxes, a feed room and a tack room placed around a yard.

The main house has three double bedrooms. Throughout the house are original features such as ceiling beams, original fireplaces, exposed stone work and deep-silled windows.

Internally the property has spacious rooms, with an entrance porch leading into the living room, which has a woodburner set in an impressive stone fireplace. The kitchen has French doors leading outside toward the patio.

The property sits on a sizeable private plot with a patio area and there is also a stream running along the side of the garden. There is also plenty of parking space for numerous vehicles including a horsebox.

