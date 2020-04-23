Digestive supplements: what’s on the market this spring?

Spring typically brings considerable changes in management for horses, and with the added complication of the current covid-19 pandemic, more horses than ever have had to adapt to a different routine. Many are spending more time out in the field, with an interruption to their normal workload. The change from winter forage to spring grass can leave some horses’ digestive systems struggling, leading to a reduction in efficiency, loose droppings and other digestive upsets.
Digestive supplements are designed to support your horse’s digestive system to help him cope with this transition. Often containing soothing herbs as well as pre- and probiotics, these supplements aim to maintain a healthy digestive system, provide a buffering effect against excess stomach acid and promote a normal population of bacteria to make sure your horse is getting the most out of what he eats while keeping him comfortable.
Common ingredients include…
- probiotics, which are often referred to as “good bacteria”
- prebiotics, which are the “food” for probiotics, helping them to work effectively
If you compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.
Browse the wide range of digestive supplements that are currently available below in our alphabetical list, which includes the manufacturers’ descriptions of their products…
Aloeride aloe vera
An organic aloe vera supplement that supports a healthy digestive system.
£55.20 per carton
01858 464550
Baileys Digest Plus
Feeding this supplement will give the hindgut bacteria the support they need as they get used to the new fibre sources, ensuring your horse gains the maximum nutritional benefit from the forage in his diet.
From £16.50 for 1kg
01371 850247
Betta Life PharmaTrac Total Digestive Care
This supplement targets both the fore and hindgut, supporting the gastric environment and helping to maintain an optimum pH level.
£39.99 for 1kg
01937 580 782
BSC-Gastro
A blend of omega, anti-oxidant and prebiotic extracts, formulated to nourish the entire digestive tract, support healing and defend against acid and irritation.
£75 for 3l
01438 861 900
Cavalor Vitaflora
This supplement maintains gut health, prevent acidification in the large intestine, restores the intestinal flora and ensures maximum feed intake.
£67 for 2kg
01352 763350
Dodson & Horrell Digestive Support
This pelleted supplement provides nutritional and herbal support for the entire digestive system, promoting the normal population of bacteria within the large intestine.
£17 for 1.5kg
01832 737 300
Equine America Pro-Gut Balancer
This combination of pre- and probiotics will help to maintain the health of the microbial population in the gut.
From £14.99 for 450g
01403 255809
Equine Products UK TransVite Excel
This pre- and probiotic works by balancing the good flora inside the gastrointestinal tract, which helps to increase appetite and condition.
From £63.69 1.5kg
0191 264 5536
Feedmark Ultimate Ease
This supplement settles the gut with an acid-buffering action and soothes the delicate gastric and intestinal lining by forming a gel.
£60.99 for 3kg
0800 585525
Fine Fettle Feed Happy Tummy
This supplement is formulated to rebalance the pH by absorbing acidic toxins and removing them naturally, allowing gut micro-flora to flourish and keep the stomach in optimum health.
From £20.50 for 500g
0800 612 7496
Foran Equine Nutri-Gard Extra
The digestible fibre in this supplement helps to coat the stomach lining, while prebiotics aid gastric health, optimise feed metabolism and promote gut-friendly bacteria.
£77.45 for 3kg
+353 (0) 1626 8058
Global Herbs Gut Support
This supplement is designed to target digestive health by maintaining the levels of beneficial bacteria through a blend of pre- and probiotics.
£25.20 for 500g
01243 773363
Hack Up Bespoke
A bespoke formulation designed to support digestive health, which considers the overall nutrition of your horse’s feed. It can incorporate pre- and probiotics, peppermint, chamomile and ginger.
£34.99 for 1kg
01359 308866
Horse First Acid Aid
This supplement soothes and coats the stomach, protecting the delicate lining and ensuring maximum comfort throughout the day, perfect for the first flush of spring grass.
£39 for 1.5kg
028 3084 8844
Horslyx Pro Digest Balancer
This lick contains a combination of ingredients to support the whole digestive system, while the action of licking enhances saliva production, which helps buffer stomach acidity.
£4.50 for 650g
01697 332592
KER EquiShure
A scientifically proven time-released buffer that supplies an encapsulated source of sodium bicarbonate to the hindgut, helping to stabilise the pH and optimise digestive function.
£45.80 for 1.25kg
01622 718487
NAF GastriAid
This supplement contains a unique blend of key ingredients to maintain gastric health, soothe the stomach wall and support the balance of pH levels within the gut.
£32.99 for 1.8kg
0800 373106
Nettex Gut Balancer
A highly effective pre- and probiotic supplement that supports healthy hindgut and digestive function, skin and coat and condition and vitality.
23.01 for 750g
01283 524222
Nutriscience Equine Gold
This supplement helps to enhance the activity of fibre-digesting bacteria in the hindgut to increase fibre digestion and more efficient use of the vitamins and minerals from the diet.
£39.95 for 1.5kg
+353 (0) 85 8621513
Plusvital Neutragast
By combining B vitamins, calcified seaweed, boswellia extract and active yeast, this supplement is designed to soothe and help prevent digestive disturbances.
£29.70 for 1.5kg
+353 (0) 860252678
Science Supplements Gut Balancer
Winner of the BETA International Innovation Award, this fast-acting supplement is a balanced combination of pre- and probiotics to support gut health and aid digestion.
£34.99 for 1.5kg
0345 5046940
TopSpec Digestive Aid
Designed to optimise digestive health and stimulate appetite in horses, this supplement contains high levels of a pure, protected probiotic yeast and pre-biotic MOS as well as vitamin B12.
£30.50 for 3kg
01845 565 030
