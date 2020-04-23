Digestive supplements: what’s on the market this spring?

Spring typically brings considerable changes in management for horses, and with the added complication of the current covid-19 pandemic, more horses than ever have had to adapt to a different routine. Many are spending more time out in the field, with an interruption to their normal workload. The change from winter forage to spring grass can leave some horses’ digestive systems struggling, leading to a reduction in efficiency, loose droppings and other digestive upsets.

Digestive supplements are designed to support your horse’s digestive system to help him cope with this transition. Often containing soothing herbs as well as pre- and probiotics, these supplements aim to maintain a healthy digestive system, provide a buffering effect against excess stomach acid and promote a normal population of bacteria to make sure your horse is getting the most out of what he eats while keeping him comfortable.

Common ingredients include…

probiotics, which are often referred to as “good bacteria”

prebiotics, which are the “food” for probiotics, helping them to work effectively

If you compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.

Browse the wide range of digestive supplements that are currently available below in our alphabetical list, which includes the manufacturers’ descriptions of their products…

Aloeride aloe vera

An organic aloe vera supplement that supports a healthy digestive system.

£55.20 per carton

aloeride.com

01858 464550

Baileys Digest Plus

Feeding this supplement will give the hindgut bacteria the support they need as they get used to the new fibre sources, ensuring your horse gains the maximum nutritional benefit from the forage in his diet.

From £16.50 for 1kg

baileyshorsefeeds.co.uk

01371 850247

Betta Life PharmaTrac Total Digestive Care

This supplement targets both the fore and hindgut, supporting the gastric environment and helping to maintain an optimum pH level.

£39.99 for 1kg

bettalife.co.uk

01937 580 782

BSC-Gastro

A blend of omega, anti-oxidant and prebiotic extracts, formulated to nourish the entire digestive tract, support healing and defend against acid and irritation.

£75 for 3l

nupafeed.co.uk

01438 861 900

Cavalor Vitaflora

This supplement maintains gut health, prevent acidification in the large intestine, restores the intestinal flora and ensures maximum feed intake.

£67 for 2kg

cavalor.com

01352 763350

Dodson & Horrell Digestive Support

This pelleted supplement provides nutritional and herbal support for the entire digestive system, promoting the normal population of bacteria within the large intestine.

£17 for 1.5kg

dodsonandhorrell.com

01832 737 300

Equine America Pro-Gut Balancer

This combination of pre- and probiotics will help to maintain the health of the microbial population in the gut.

From £14.99 for 450g

equine-america.co.uk

01403 255809

Equine Products UK TransVite Excel

This pre- and probiotic works by balancing the good flora inside the gastrointestinal tract, which helps to increase appetite and condition.

From £63.69 1.5kg

equineproducts-ukltd.com

0191 264 5536

Feedmark Ultimate Ease

This supplement settles the gut with an acid-buffering action and soothes the delicate gastric and intestinal lining by forming a gel.

£60.99 for 3kg

feedmark.com

0800 585525

Fine Fettle Feed Happy Tummy

This supplement is formulated to rebalance the pH by absorbing acidic toxins and removing them naturally, allowing gut micro-flora to flourish and keep the stomach in optimum health.

From £20.50 for 500g

finefettlefeed.com

0800 612 7496

Foran Equine Nutri-Gard Extra

The digestible fibre in this supplement helps to coat the stomach lining, while prebiotics aid gastric health, optimise feed metabolism and promote gut-friendly bacteria.

£77.45 for 3kg

foranequine.com

+353 (0) 1626 8058

Global Herbs Gut Support

This supplement is designed to target digestive health by maintaining the levels of beneficial bacteria through a blend of pre- and probiotics.

£25.20 for 500g

globalherbs.co.uk

01243 773363

Hack Up Bespoke

A bespoke formulation designed to support digestive health, which considers the overall nutrition of your horse’s feed. It can incorporate pre- and probiotics, peppermint, chamomile and ginger.

£34.99 for 1kg

hackup.co.uk

01359 308866

Horse First Acid Aid

This supplement soothes and coats the stomach, protecting the delicate lining and ensuring maximum comfort throughout the day, perfect for the first flush of spring grass.

£39 for 1.5kg

horsefirst.net

028 3084 8844

Horslyx Pro Digest Balancer

This lick contains a combination of ingredients to support the whole digestive system, while the action of licking enhances saliva production, which helps buffer stomach acidity.

£4.50 for 650g

horslyx.com

01697 332592

KER EquiShure

A scientifically proven time-released buffer that supplies an encapsulated source of sodium bicarbonate to the hindgut, helping to stabilise the pH and optimise digestive function.

£45.80 for 1.25kg

saracenhorsefeeds.com

01622 718487

NAF GastriAid

This supplement contains a unique blend of key ingredients to maintain gastric health, soothe the stomach wall and support the balance of pH levels within the gut.

£32.99 for 1.8kg

naf-equine.eu/uk

0800 373106

Nettex Gut Balancer

A highly effective pre- and probiotic supplement that supports healthy hindgut and digestive function, skin and coat and condition and vitality.

23.01 for 750g

nettexequine.com

01283 524222

Nutriscience Equine Gold

This supplement helps to enhance the activity of fibre-digesting bacteria in the hindgut to increase fibre digestion and more efficient use of the vitamins and minerals from the diet.

£39.95 for 1.5kg

nutriscience.ie

+353 (0) 85 8621513

Plusvital Neutragast

By combining B vitamins, calcified seaweed, boswellia extract and active yeast, this supplement is designed to soothe and help prevent digestive disturbances.

£29.70 for 1.5kg

plusvital.com

+353 (0) 860252678

Science Supplements Gut Balancer

Winner of the BETA International Innovation Award, this fast-acting supplement is a balanced combination of pre- and probiotics to support gut health and aid digestion.

£34.99 for 1.5kg

sciencesupplements.co.uk

0345 5046940

TopSpec Digestive Aid

Designed to optimise digestive health and stimulate appetite in horses, this supplement contains high levels of a pure, protected probiotic yeast and pre-biotic MOS as well as vitamin B12.

£30.50 for 3kg

topspec.com

01845 565 030

