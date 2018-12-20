Meet the £2k purchase who just beat one of the best horses in the world

Among the many brilliant winners at the Hartpury winter classic show last weekend (14-16 December) was an eye-catching grey mare, ridden by Lisa Jones.

The super consistent 10-year-old Diana P was bought three years ago for just £2,000 and has recently stepped up to grand prix level.

“I bought her through Ann Bedford after her owner emigrated,” explained Lisa.

“She’d only done a few British novices, and I never dreamt she’d be this good. I just thought I might be able to sell her on for a bit of a profit.

“I’d never sell her now,” she added.

At Hartpury on Friday, Lisa rode Diana P, who is by Silverstone out of an Indoctro mare, to a searing clear, clinching a spectacular victory in the national 1.35m open. The pair held off the challenges from some strong rivals including second-placed Oliver Tuff on Darino B and William Funnell with his top horse, the Olympia-bound Billy Angelo, who finished third.

“When you ride her in a jump-off it’s like she’s walked the course, she’s always with you,” said Lisa. “I’ve never practised turns at home and she’s the only horse I know who jumped water without schooling — she always just says, ‘OK, I can do that’.”

Lisa has taken an embryo off Dutch-bred Diana P and it is due in fourth months’ time.

“If it’s half as good as its mother I’ll be thrilled,” she said. “I keep going back to Ann Bedford saying, ‘Can I have another one like this for £2k please?’”

