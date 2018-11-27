‘I hoped James wasn’t following me — but he was already mid-air!’

NOV 2018: James Clearyage 7 on his 3 year old pony Little Paddy Brown. This pony was bred by his granduncle Paddy Dunning who has passed away this year. Paddy showed Irish Draught horses. James is the son of Paul and Joan Cleary. James hunts every Sunday with his daddy Paul and Uncle Rory Cleary and the South Westmeath Harriers (Photo: FOC via Nicola Collins)
Despite a perilously large hedge with a drop that would give most riders a severe case of vertigo, tiny James Cleary and his pony Little Paddy Brown — who have a combined age of just 11 — are pictured soaring over in tremendous style.

The eight-year-old Irish rider’s antics on the hunting field with the South Westmeath Hunt were spotted by leading showjumper Cian O’Connor, who posted on social media: “An incredible photo of James Cleary, showing great braveness, position and balance over a massive hedge. This kind of horsemanship is perhaps one of the key factors why Ireland consistently produces so many good riders. If young James would ever like a bursary to come to train at Karlswood Stables, he has one waiting.”

James’s father Paul, himself a regular follower with the South Westmeath Hunt, was very flattered by Cian’s comments about his son.

“It was really lovely,” Paul told Horse & Hound. “James hunts with me a lot and as a family we’re involved in racing — James’s uncle Rory rides for trainer Jim Bolger — and James loves showjumping, too. He’s mad keen and just loves it all.

“When the picture was taken, he was following behind me and I jumped the hedge first. When I realised there was such a big drop behind it, I turned round hoping James wasn’t coming too — but it was too late, he was already in mid-air! And actually only three of us jumped that hedge that day. But that sums James up — he’s so brave. He’s a bit of a show-off shall we say!”

James has three ponies and straight after school he heads out to look after and ride them. Little Paddy Brown was bred by his late great-uncle Paddy Dunning and is only a three-year-old.

“James has looked after the pony from day one, since we broke him, so he’s done all the hard work himself,” said father Paul. “We’re hoping this pony will be a really good one so we took him hunting to do some groundwork — James is eight, but he’s quite small, so he’s done really well on such a novice pony.

“I agree with Cian’s comments about producing such good riders in Ireland. James has always had a great seat, he’s tidy and has tremendous balance in the saddle. He just loves riding, so we’re encouraging him as best we can.”

Watch this space — eight-year-old James Cleary is clearly destined for the top, and with Cian O’Connor on his side, he’s sure to be a future star.

