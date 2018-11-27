‘I hoped James wasn’t following me — but he was already mid-air!’

Despite a perilously large hedge with a drop that would give most riders a severe case of vertigo, tiny James Cleary and his pony Little Paddy Brown — who have a combined age of just 11 — are pictured soaring over in tremendous style.

The eight-year-old Irish rider’s antics on the hunting field with the South Westmeath Hunt were spotted by leading showjumper Cian O’Connor, who posted on social media: “An incredible photo of James Cleary, showing great braveness, position and balance over a massive hedge. This kind of horsemanship is perhaps one of the key factors why Ireland consistently produces so many good riders. If young James would ever like a bursary to come to train at Karlswood Stables, he has one waiting.”

James’s father Paul, himself a regular follower with the South Westmeath Hunt, was very flattered by Cian’s comments about his son.

“It was really lovely,” Paul told Horse & Hound. “James hunts with me a lot and as a family we’re involved in racing — James’s uncle Rory rides for trainer Jim Bolger — and James loves showjumping, too. He’s mad keen and just loves it all.

“When the picture was taken, he was following behind me and I jumped the hedge first. When I realised there was such a big drop behind it, I turned round hoping James wasn’t coming too — but it was too late, he was already in mid-air! And actually only three of us jumped that hedge that day. But that sums James up — he’s so brave. He’s a bit of a show-off shall we say!”

James has three ponies and straight after school he heads out to look after and ride them. Little Paddy Brown was bred by his late great-uncle Paddy Dunning and is only a three-year-old.

“James has looked after the pony from day one, since we broke him, so he’s done all the hard work himself,” said father Paul. “We’re hoping this pony will be a really good one so we took him hunting to do some groundwork — James is eight, but he’s quite small, so he’s done really well on such a novice pony.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

“I agree with Cian’s comments about producing such good riders in Ireland. James has always had a great seat, he’s tidy and has tremendous balance in the saddle. He just loves riding, so we’re encouraging him as best we can.”

Watch this space — eight-year-old James Cleary is clearly destined for the top, and with Cian O’Connor on his side, he’s sure to be a future star.

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday