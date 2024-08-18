



This lovely horsey home features a Grade II-listed farmhouse set within picturesque private rolling grass fields and woodland.

Dewlands Farm is a residential and equestrian farm on the north flank of the Stour Valley in Essex, made famous by John Constable’s landscape paintings. The farmhouse sits down a 400m drive and has views over the surrounding farmland and woodland. The house is approached along quiet country lanes but is easily accessible being only two miles from the A12 (junction 31), which provides dual carriage way connections to London and the national motorway network via the M25.

Local amenities are available in the nearby village of East Bergholt (two miles), while a broader range of facilities are available from Hadleigh (4½ miles) and Manningtree (6½ miles). There is a regular mainline train service to London from Manningtree that takes around an hour. Stansted Airport is within 42 miles, Southend Airport about 49 miles and London City Airport lies within 69 miles.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include Boyton Hall (20 minutes), Deanswood (40 minutes) and The Suffolk Equestrian Centre (40 minutes).

Point-to-pointing takes place at Higham, literally just over one of the boundary hedges of this property, while fans of racing can visit Chelmsford City Racecourse (45 minutes). If you like your hunting, head out with the Essex & Suffolk.

The property is on the market with Savills with a guide price of £5.25m. Let’s take a look around…

To the south of the farmhouse are the equestrian facilities. There are nine stables – two of which are foaling boxes – that were built in 2018, around a U-shaped yard. The stable yard also has a tack room, feed store and rug/drying room, hay and straw store, a heated wash down area, a fully plumbed wash room and a two-bedroom stable flat with an open plan living room.

Adjacent to the yard are a number of fenced turnout and mare and foal paddocks, all with water.

There is a five-bay Monarch horsewalker, a 60x40m arena with Martin Collins Activ Track surface and muck middens.

The land at Dewlands Farm totals just over 225 acres. The grassland is divided into sheltered and well-maintained paddocks with good quality fencing and water troughs to every paddock. There is also some woodland.

At the northern end of the farm 12 acres have been planted with vines. In total there are 18,450 vines – 10,000 Chardonnay and 8,450 Pinot Noir.

Dewlands Farm House is believed to date from the early 16th Century with the front elevations being added in the early 18th Century.

The farmhouse is approached through electric wooden gates with a pea shingle drive leading to a circular parking area with a Scots Pine.

Inside the front door is an entrance hall. The Georgian portion of the house also includes a drawing room and study with hand-crafted book shelves.

The hall leads through to a sitting room, which has an inglenook fireplace and wood burner, and in turn links to the kitchen, which has a bespoke Orwell Kitchens’ designed units featuring a five-oven oil fired AGA and Lacanche Range. The island and fitted units are topped with a granite worktop. Leading from the kitchen is a south-facing conservatory used as everyday entertaining space. There is also plenty of utility space and a boot room.

The cellar is accessed from the sitting room and has newly fitted wine bins and full environmental control.

Stairs from the hall lead to a landing where there are five double bedrooms, two of which have been fitted out to be dressing rooms with custom-made wardrobe units. There are three bathrooms, each recently re-fitted.

There is also an indoor swimming pool, sauna, tennis court and changing rooms.

Dewlands Farm also has three refurbished traditional farm buildings and two cart sheds, which have been converted to provide farm storage, garaging, a home office and entertaining space.

There is also a modern grain store measuring 51x41m and a range of concrete storage bins. Adjacent to these is a pair of timber isolation looseboxes with covered storage and an accompanying turnout paddock, which is fenced with a water supply.

