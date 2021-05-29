Fancy watching some great equestrian action this weekend? Don’t miss this livestream…





You can enjoy racing from not one, but two point-to-points this Bank Holiday weekend via the Devon and Cornwall Point-To-Point livestream. This afternoon (29 May), point-to-point action will get underway at Bratton Down in Devon for the Exmoor Foxhounds fixture, and you can watch all of the sport from the comfort of your sofa right here, thanks to the livestreaming service provided by Devon and Cornwall Point-To-Point Horse Racing.

The livestream will be hosted by the presentation team, lead by former BBC voice of racing Cornelius Lysaght. He will be joined by former Grade One-winning jockey Lizzie Kelly, betting pundit Simon Nott and Devon and Cornwall Point-To-Point Horse Racing press officer Donna Harris.

The card, which has attracted 100 entries, gets underway at 2pm and can be watched right here when coverage starts at 1.30pm:

On Bank Holiday Monday, you can follow more point-to-point action from Upcott Cross in Devon for the South Tetcott Hunt fixture via the Devon and Cornwall Point-To-Point livestream.

This fast, relatively flat track will provide some exciting competitive racing and it has attracted over 100 entries. Pony racing kicks off the action at The South Tetcott meeting at 12 noon, followed by the main six race card at 2pm. You can enjoy all the sport right here when coverage starts at 12.30pm:

The coverage will kick off with a recap of the last fixture’s races and you will even get taken for a trip around a circuit of the course by drone. There will be coverage from the paddock ahead of each race and post-race interviews to boot.

