A 4-bed home, complete with stables and arena set in 7 acres in an area of outstanding natural beauty





Darwin House is situated in an area of outstanding natural beauty on the south-east of the Peak District National Park. The nearest local villages are Two Dales and Darley Dale, which are within a short drive. The property is also near to both the A38 and M1, and you can catch a train from either Matlock (four miles) or Chesterfield (eight miles).

Local equestrian centres include Golden Valley Equestrian Centre (15 miles), Hargate Equestrian Centre (33 miles) and Eland Lodge (30 miles). You will also be seven miles from Chatsworth House, which hosts an international horse trials each spring.

Bakewell Equine Clinic (eight miles) is just 20 minutes from the front door. If hunting is your thing, you can head out with the Barlow.

This property is on the market with Fine & Country for offers over £1m. Let’s take a look around…

Darwin House is set in seven acres, which includes formal gardens and flat fenced paddocks that all feature land drains.

There is a large metal-framed wooden barn providing stabling for four horses.

There is also a 60mx25m Martin Collins arena.

The main residence is believed to date back to the mid-19th Century. There is a large entrance hall, which has a downstairs loo. There is also a reception room, which has an original stone fireplace and a multi-fuel burning stove.

The large, bespoke kitchen has an oil-fired range, integrated appliances, and kitchen island with granite work surfaces.

The kitchen is semi-open plan and leads to a dining area, at the side of which is an additional sitting room. A further doorway from the kitchen opens into the main lounge.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms in total. The master bedroom has an en-suite and a dressing room, and it features a staircase to a mezzanine level.

One of the other bedrooms has an en-suite shower room, plus there is a family bathroom.

