Take a look around this four-bed equestrian home with stables, arena, pool and more





If you are drawn to the south-west of the UK and are a fan of the Quantocks, this family home that includes stables, an arena and outdoor swimming pool in a sought-after area could be right up your street.

Dancing Hill Farm is within walking distance of the small town of North Petherton, in Somerset. The town of Bridgwater is approximately three miles away, while the county town of Taunton is approximately eight miles away. There is easy access to junction 24 of the M5 motorway, which is less than two miles away.

There are mainline railway stations at Bridgwater and Taunton, with the fast train service to Paddington estimated to arrive in less than two hours. This property is set in excellent walking country being on the edge of the eastern foothills of the Quantocks.

Local equestrian centres include Chard Equestrian (21 miles), Mill House EC (12 miles) and Red Park EC (17 miles).

If you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 3B.

Fancy some hunting? Follow the West Somerset Vale Hunt or the Devon & Somerset Staghounds.

If you need a vet get in touch with B&W Equine Vets at the Stretcholt branch (eight miles).

Offered for sale by Jackson-Stops, this home comes with a with a guide price of £925,000. Let’s take a look around…

A gate from the garden leads to a stable yard where there are four stables, a tack room, log store and feed store, with a floodlit arena beyond.

A paddock immediately adjoins the arena and is estimated at over two acres.

To one side of the property is a gravelled driveway and parking area for numerous cars with a double garage and double gates to the stable yard.

There are part-walled rear gardens, which are laid to lawns, plus a patio and water feature.

This garden leads to a heated swimming pool with sun patio, along with a plant room with a separate boiler with cloakroom and shower.

Dancing Hill Farm is a stone-built detached period farmhouse, with a front door that leads to an entrance porch with a leaded light inner door to an entrance hall.

The sitting room has a fireplace with a Clearview log burner, stained glass side window and double doors to a conservatory with slate floor and double doors to the garden.

The dining room also has a log burner and leads to the kitchen/breakfast room, with a Rayburn, quarry tiled floor, island and built-in appliances.

A large rear hall has a cloakroom and quarry tiled floor, leading to a study area, which in turn links to a utility/boot room with quarry tiled floor and door to the double garage.

On the first floor there is a galleried landing leading to a master bedroom, which is dual aspect with an en-suite.

There are three further double bedrooms and a family bathroom with a separate shower.

