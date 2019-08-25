How much would you pay for a country estate with school, paddocks, stables and the house of your dreams?

New to the market is a stunning countryside residential estate, complete with equestrian facilities, located in a glorious part of Cumbria.

Elm Lodge is situated in the village of Ravenstonedale, just over six miles from the M6 motorway near Kirkby Stephen. The property is also near to Kendal (23 miles), Carlisle (44 miles) and Penrith (26 miles).

The larger cities of Lancaster (39 miles) and Preston (60 miles) are also just a trip down the motorway.

Local equestrian centres include Newton Rigg College (27 miles), Bigland Hall (42 miles) and Greenlands (40 miles). Head to Frenchfield (27 miles) if you fancy visiting a cross-country course this summer.

Once the season comes around, head out with the Vale of Lune or the Blencathra foxhounds.

Sign up to the Cumbria Riding Club for a range of local fixtures held throughout the season, and your local showing society would be BSPS Area 1B if you fancy hitting the show ring.

You are a 45 minute drive from two racecourses; Carlisle (43 miles) and Cartmel (38 miles).

This versatile and well-placed horsey home is on the market for £1.25m and the agent’s Michael CL Hodgson are pitting it as a real countryside steal, and it’s clear why.

Put your wellies on and come for a snoop around…

The property is set within 15 acres of land. The house and the equestrian facilities are surrounded by the most glorious countryside and woodland, which provides a stunning backdrop for some weekend hacking…

There are two stable blocks, one comprising three loose boxes, a tack room and a rug room and the other with three stables and a store.

There is also a small sand school (16x25m), which has views over the woodland…

Other outbuildings include several garage spaces and store rooms.

The main house is something of a showcase. It has parts originating from 1895 with a later extension constructed in the Edwardian period.

Features of the ground level include the morning room, sun lounge, billiards room, drawing room, dining room, office/study, utility and the large kitchen/breakfast room.

Several period features — such as woodwork, beams, panelling and stained glass windows — have been retained throughout the house.

Downstairs there are large cellars and a workshop. Imagine the post-show celebratory wine you could store here…

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday