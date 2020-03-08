Could you live in America? Check out this impressive equestrian property, complete with swimming pool and 68 acres

Any equestrians dreaming of upping sticks and moving across the Atlantic Ocean should get excited about Echoview Farm in North Carolina, United States — well, if you can fork out for the £2.1m price tag that is.

The impressive estate in Weaverville is approached via an electric gate and long driveway, with ample parking outside the house. It is surrounded by trees and landscaped gardens, and is set in just over 68 acres.

For horse lovers, Tryon International Equestrian Centre is a 57-minute drive. The top competition venue hosted the 2018 World Equestrian Games, it offers first-class facilities for all disciplines and is described as “a haven for equestrian competitors.”

Echoview Farm is five minutes to Weaverville and 20 minutes to downtown Asheville.

Outside, there are three barns — with stalls for animals — plus two stables and a utility barn.

The house was originally built in 1970 but complete renovations were undertaken in 2007, and the interior is equally as dreamy as the outdoor space. The open-plan layout of the three-bedroom main house is perfect for entertaining.

There is an outdoor swimming pool where you can make the most of the Carolina sunshine, plus an idyllic barbeque area.

The separate guesthouse also offers three bedrooms, so you can easily invite all your friends over to stay, and a detached garage includes its own apartment, with “screened” porches to enjoy the stunning countryside views.

The 2,160 square-foot workshop offers enough space to house a small horsebox or trailer, and there is a useful office above.

The property is described by agents Christie’s International Real Estate as a “must-see property that is priced to sell.”

