Would you hack on the edge of the Grand Canyon? Plus 10 other bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some very extreme hacking to a great comeback, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Wonder woman Jonelle Price is back on board and jumping less than a week after giving birth to her second child

This is a mega foal Friday



Don’t look down



Could you imagine this now…?



Fair play to the stable and riding staff who work no matter what the weather throws at them



More snowy scenes this week

Congratulations to Lisa Allpress — a monumentous occasion for racing in Saudi



Worcester Racecourse looking a little damp



Richard Johnson making an amazing comeback after breaking his arm



Well this is embarassing…



And congratulations to this week's Social Media Post of the Week winner

If you wanted to know what it looks like to jump round some of the cross-country fences at Cheltenham



