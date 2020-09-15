14 of the stars who were on show at Cornbury House Horse Trials

Last weekend (11-13 September), some of the world’s best event riders and their horses descended on a beautiful corner of The Cotswolds, for the reincarnated Cornbury House Horse Trials, which last ran in 2000.

Over three days of competition, hundreds of horses ran around the stunning parkland and here we round up just a few of those combinations for you to feast your eyes on…

William Fox-Pitt riding his home-bred Under Oath — William competed the dam, Lady Voltaire, with whom he won Tattersalls CCI* (now CCI2*-S) in 2011. Under Oath, who is a seven-year-old, jumped clear across country with William in the CCI3*-S

Rosalind Canter riding Izilot DHI, a super-smart seven-year-old, to fourth place in the CCI3*-S

Laura Collett riding the seven-year-old Moonlight Charmer to a double clear in the CCI3*-S

Kitty King riding the promising six-year-old MHS Monbeg Junior to ninth place in the CCI2*-S

Lucy Jackson riding Justdunitt to a double clear in the CCI2*-S

Piggy March en-route to eventual second place in the CCI3*-S aboard I Diabloe Joe, who was one of many Le Lion D’Angers-bound horses that were competing at Cornbury House

Tom McEwen and MHS Brown Jack build upon their Wellington CCI2*-S win with third plalce in the same class at Cornbury House

Gemma Tattersall and the very exciting prospect Johan-Some en-route to second place in the CCI2*-S

Daisy Proctor pilots Quarry Man to second place in the NAF-supported under-21 CCI2*-S youth performance section

Molly Faulkner riding Call Me Cooley to second place in the NAF-supported under-21 CCI3*-S youth performance section

Bella Innes-Ker and the stunning Highway II complete on their dressage score to finish fifth in the CCI3*-S

CCI3*-S winners Georgie Spence and Uppercourt Cooley

Helen Witchell and My Ernie, who has finished in the top seven in eight of his 10 runs, en-route to third place in the CCI3*-S at Cornbury

Phoebe Locke rides Pica D’Or to third place in the NAF-supported under-21 CCI3*-S youth performance section

Don’t miss the full report from Cornbury House Horse Trials, which will be in the forthcoming issue of Horse & Hound magazine (dated 17 September)

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.